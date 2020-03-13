3D PRINTING IN HEALTHCARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS – ENVISIONTEC, STRATASYS, ORGANOVO, SOLS – ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market status and forecast, categorizes the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Bio-Rad Laboratories
EnvisionTEC
Materialise NV
Stratasys Inc.
Organovo
SOLS
Simbionix
Metamason
RegenHU Ltd.
Youbionic
Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd
3D Matters Pte Ltd.
3D Systems Corporation (3DS)
Ekso Bionics
Roche Pharmaceuticals
Renishaw plc.
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Extrusion
Photo-polymerization
Laser Beam Melting
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Medical Devices
Bio-printing
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Research Report 2018
1 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing in Healthcare
1.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Extrusion
1.2.3 Photo-polymerization
1.2.5 Laser Beam Melting
Others
1.3 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Segment by Application
1.3.1 3D Printing in Healthcare Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Medical Devices
1.3.3 Bio-printing
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of 3D Printing in Healthcare (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
………
7 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 EnvisionTEC
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 EnvisionTEC 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Materialise NV
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Materialise NV 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Stratasys Inc.
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Stratasys Inc. 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Organovo
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Organovo 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 SOLS
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 SOLS 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
