3D PRINTING IN HEALTHCARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS – ENVISIONTEC, STRATASYS, ORGANOVO, SOLS – ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market status and forecast, categorizes the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bio-Rad Laboratories

EnvisionTEC

Materialise NV

Stratasys Inc.

Organovo

SOLS

Simbionix

Metamason

RegenHU Ltd.

Youbionic

Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd

3D Matters Pte Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation (3DS)

Ekso Bionics

Roche Pharmaceuticals

Renishaw plc.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Extrusion

Photo-polymerization

Laser Beam Melting

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Medical Devices

Bio-printing

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Research Report 2018

1 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing in Healthcare

1.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Extrusion

1.2.3 Photo-polymerization

1.2.5 Laser Beam Melting

Others

1.3 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D Printing in Healthcare Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Medical Devices

1.3.3 Bio-printing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of 3D Printing in Healthcare (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………

7 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 EnvisionTEC

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 EnvisionTEC 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Materialise NV

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Materialise NV 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Stratasys Inc.

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Stratasys Inc. 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Organovo

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Organovo 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 SOLS

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 SOLS 3D Printing in Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

