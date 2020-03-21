3D Printing in Automotive Market 2019: Company Profiles, Segments, Recent Trends, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast To 2023

3D Printing in Automotive Market 2018, is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global 3D Printing in Automotive market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2023. Report analyzes 3D Printing in Automotive Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. 3D Printing in Automotive Market Information is segmented by Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Laminated Object Manufacturing and Others), By Material (Metal, Alloys and Others), By Application (Prototyping and Tooling, Manufacturing, R&D Activities and Others), By Region – Forecast To 2023

Key Players

The key players in the global 3D printing in automotive market include 3D Systems Inc (USA), Arcam AB (Sweden), Autodesk (USA), EnvisionTEC Inc (USA), Exone (USA), Local Motors (USA), Optomec Inc (USA), Ponoko Ltd (New Zealand), Stratasys Ltd (USA), and Voxeljet AG (Germany).

Increasing innovations, as well as research and development (R&D) activities, are strengthening the automotive industry and among these activities, 3D printing in automotive has gained popularity and attention in the global automotive industry. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global 3D printing in the automotive market that predicts a massive growth for this market at 26.2% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023. In terms of monetary value, the market has been expected to be worth US $ 2,512.3 mn by the end of the forecast period.

The key factors driving the global 3D printing in automotive market growth include huge spending on R&D, increasing investment, lightweight body material, and technological innovations. The light body weight of 3D printers makes them easy to carry. Rapid technological innovations due to heavy investment and large-scale research and development, make one technology obsolete quickly. The advanced automotive technologies and established automotive market also open skies for the growth of 3D printing in the automotive market.

The regional segmentation of the global 3D printing in the automotive market has segmented the global market into regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world (RoW). In terms of revenue, Europe is the largest regional market due to the high density of population, the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers that are interesting in incorporating 3D printing technology in the manufacturing process. In this region, the strongest economies that can be perfect markets are France, Germany, Spain, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

North America is the second largest market due to technological advancement, the presence of many key market players, and established the automotive industry. The pivotal country-specific markets in this region are the USA and Canada. The Asia Pacific is the third largest regional market due to the rising automotive industry and steadily rising technological advancement. The primary country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of Asia Pacific.

Latest Industry News

After examining the “Integration of Additive Manufacturing Processes in Automobile Series Production,” that is known as the “AutoAdd,” the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) project has concluded. In this project, the partners were Autodesk, BMW Group, Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology (ILT), GKN Sinter Metals Engineering, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), and TRUMPF. All partners focused on integrating Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) into automotive mass production environments in order to create a cost-effective hybrid process chain. 26 NOV 2018

Ford Motor Co.’s upcoming Mustang Shelby GT500 will be made with two 3D-printed brake parts from a new manufacturing center near Detroit. 4 DEC 2018

BMW Group has surpassed the production of one million 3D Printed automotive components. 20 NOV 2018

The Malaysia Automotive Insitute (MAI) is being rebranded as the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii). 5 DEC 2018

