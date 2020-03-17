3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace Market 2019
Description:
This report provides in depth study of “3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
3D printing employs sophisticated computer simulations and software to direct “print” objects from powdered, molten and filament materials like nylon, resins, clays, thermoplastics and metals, and offering new possibilities to remake manufacturing in the auto, aerospace and other major industries.
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Stratasys
Materialise
3D Systems
SLM Solutions Group
GE
Arkema
BASF
HP
Protolabs
Evonik Industries
EOS
Ultimaker
Formlabs
ENVISIONTEC
Markforged
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Thermoplastics Material
Metals Material
Other Material
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive Industry
Aerospace Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing for Automotive and Aerospace are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
