3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) development in United States, Europe and China

3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model. 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing produce functional parts and discussed benefits that have been realized in the medical, aerospace & defense sectors.

In the next future years, global market of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) will have a raplid growth. In 2017, global revenue of 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) is nearly 8642.3 M USD. And the global growth rate is at 31.42% from 2017 to 2015.

In 2017, the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market size was 8640 million US$ and it is expected to reach 76900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.4% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Market analysis by product type

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Other Material

Market analysis by market

Consumer Products

Automotive

Medical and Dental

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Plastics Material

1.4.3 Ceramics Material

1.4.4 Metals Material

1.4.5 Other Material

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Share by Application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Products

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Medical and Dental

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size

2.2 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)

2.2.2 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market

3.5 Key Players 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Stratasys

9.1.1 Stratasys Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Introduction

9.1.4 Stratasys Revenue in 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Business (2017-2018)

9.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development

9.2 3D Systems

9.2.1 3D Systems Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Introduction

9.2.4 3D Systems Revenue in 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Business (2017-2018)

9.2.5 3D Systems Recent Development

9.3 Arcam Group

9.3.1 Arcam Group Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Introduction

9.3.4 Arcam Group Revenue in 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Business (2017-2018)

9.3.5 Arcam Group Recent Development

9.4 Renishaw

9.4.1 Renishaw Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Introduction

9.4.4 Renishaw Revenue in 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Business (2017-2018)

9.4.5 Renishaw Recent Development

9.5 ExOne

9.5.1 ExOne Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Introduction

9.5.4 ExOne Revenue in 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 ExOne Recent Development

9.6 Optomec

9.6.1 Optomec Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Introduction

9.6.4 Optomec Revenue in 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Optomec Recent Development

9.7 SLM Solutions

9.7.1 SLM Solutions Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Introduction

9.7.4 SLM Solutions Revenue in 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Business (2017-2018)

9.7.5 SLM Solutions Recent Development

9.8 EnvisionTEC

9.8.1 EnvisionTEC Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Introduction

9.8.4 EnvisionTEC Revenue in 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Business (2017-2018)

9.8.5 EnvisionTEC Recent Development

9.9 VoxelJet AG

9.9.1 VoxelJet AG Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Introduction

9.9.4 VoxelJet AG Revenue in 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Business (2017-2018)

9.9.5 VoxelJet AG Recent Development

9.10 Sciaky Inc

9.10.1 Sciaky Inc Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Introduction

9.10.4 Sciaky Inc Revenue in 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Business (2017-2018)

9.10.5 Sciaky Inc Recent Development

9.11 EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Continued…..

