3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence Market : Report focuses on the top manufacturers 2024

3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model.

Scope of the Report:



At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions captured the top three revenue share spots in the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence market in 2016. Stratasys dominated with 29.30% revenue share, followed by 3D Systems with 28.35% revenue share and EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions with 11.70% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area and in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

The worldwide market for 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 3380 million US$ in 2024, from 1280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Other Material

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Aerospace

Defense

Space

Others

