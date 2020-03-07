3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 – 2028

3D-printed prosthetic implants are the identical body part which are designed using 3D printed technology. 3D scanning and printing is latest sci-fi technology which is used in various medical application such as designing the 3D-printed prosthetic implants. 3-D scanner used for designing the 3D-printed prosthetic implants provide three dimensional data quickly and accurately. Along with 3-D scanner, 3D custom-made medical devices are used to create anatomical model of 3D-printed prosthetic implants. 3-D printed technology also allow to design the 3D-printed prosthetic implants that fits to the anatomy of each patients. But, the 3D-printed prosthetic implants are well suited for specific diseases and pathologies. Also, the use of 3D-printed prosthetic implants have high rate of complications. The major application of 3D-printed prosthetic implants replace the damaged human body part, but nowadays 3D-printed prosthetic implants are also used for the treatment of hearing loss.

3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor driving the growth of 3D-printed prosthetic implants market is rising number of trauma cases and accidental injuries. Moreover, the introduction of 3D-printed prosthetic implants for the orthopedic application propel the growth of 3D-printed prosthetic implants market. Also, the advantage of 3-D printed technology to design the 3D-printed prosthetic implants as per patient anatomy has boost the demand for 3D-printed prosthetic implants. Additionally, rising focus of leading manufacturer of 3D-printed prosthetic implants to collaborate with hospitals and rehabilitation centers will boost the growth of market. On other hand, inadequate reimbursement coverage for the treatment of accidental cases may hamper the growth of 3D-printed prosthetic implants market. Also lack of awareness among people about the advance technologies of prosthetic implants will deter the growth of 3D-printed prosthetic implants market.

3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants Market: Segmentation

The global 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants market is classified on the basis of material type, end user, and region.

Based on material type 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants market is segmented into following:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Based on end user 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Prosthetic Clinics

3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants Market: Overview

Currently, 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants have not gained the complete traction in market though the medical devices and scanner used to design the 3D-printed prosthetic implants is not available in majority of developing economies. But the initiative by leading manufacturer to collaborate with hospitals and rehabilitation center may rise the demand for 3D-printed prosthetic implants over the next decade. Polypropylene and polyethylene material is used for most widely for designing the 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants, hence these segment collectively will gain majority of market share in term of revenue for global 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants.

3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants Market: Regional Overview

North America is the most lucrative market for 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants due to the increasing number of accidental injuries. After North America, 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants market is then followed by Western Europe and Japan due to the increasing adoption of 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants. APECJ and Eastern Europe is the fastest growing region of global 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants market, India and Australia are the major markets for 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants in APECJ due to rising awareness among the people about 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants. The MEA and Latin America are expected to show relatively low adoption for 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants owing to due lack of awareness among the patient.

3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of 3D-Printed Prosthetic Implants Xilloc Medical B.V., Materialise, 3D Systems, Inc, 3D LifePrints Lmt. axial3D Ltd., GE Healthcare, Canon Inc., Neusoft Medical System, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers