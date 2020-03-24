3D Printed Drugs Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Global 3D Printed Drugs Market

The report at first explores some of the key dynamics that hold a strong influence over the global 3D Printed Drugs Market. The report has taken 2026 as the base year, provides historical insights for the period between 2019 and 2026, and forecasts the market till the end of 2026. The study of the market will include key volume trends, projected valuations, and the pricing history. In addition to the growth inducing factors, the restraints of the market and the various recent developments have also been studied in the report.

Major Players in the global 3D Printed Drugs market include Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Hewlett Packard Caribe, BV, LLC, 3D Printer Drug Machine, and FabRx Ltd.

The report dives deep to find the global landscape of the 3D Printed Drugs Market. The market is regionally distributed across various geographical territories and the report includes some of the latest trends, opportunities, political state, and outlook in each of those regions. The market estimates ascertained through the study is based on the revenue attained, one which is derived through regional pricing trends. A bottom-up approach is undertaken to grab an estimate of the global 3D Printed Drugs Market across different regions.

Global 3D Printed Drugs Market– Geographical Analysis

North America accounts for the largest share in the global 3D Printed Drugs market. This can be mainly attributed to factors such as the evolving pharmaceutical industry, and the increasing incidents of dysphagia. According to American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), one in 17 people will develop some form of dysphagia in their lifetime, including 50-75% of stroke patients and 60-70% of patients who are undergoing radiation therapy for head and neck cancer, in the United States. Moreover, the advanced regional healthcare infrastructure, high accessibility to advanced technologies, rise in healthcare expenditure, presence of established market players and high investment in R&D activities by them are likely to boost the North America 3D Printed Drugs market growth.

Global 3D Printed Drugs Market– Competitive Analysis

To increase user base and improve their 3D Printed Drugs market presence, companies are increasingly launching innovative products, growing FDA approvals, and have a strong pipeline. Several companies have adopted merger and acquisitions policies, geographic expansion, and collaborations to help them to stand out as strong competitors in the market and also expand its sales in the global 3D Printed Drugs market.

The primal aim of the report is to provide investors and some of the interested participants of the global market to make the correct choice. The report analyzes the global 3D Printed Drugs Market to define its previous as well as projected market size across different segments and regions. The report is designed in a manner to integrate both quantitative and qualitative aspects of the market. The collected data is presented in a highly comprehensible manner with the help of graphs, tables, and charts. Add to this, the report provides information about the potential and existing opportunities in micro markets for the investors or stakeholders to take precise decisions. We enable stakeholders to use the detailed analysis and insights of the global 3D Printed Drugs Market to prioritize their focus and guide them towards a direction that ensures success.

In March 2019, Privately held Aprecia Pharmaceuticals and CMIC CMO Co., LTD announced a collaborate to develop business opportunities in Japan for Aprecia’s ZipDose Technology. CMIC CMO’s services will include identifying prospects in Japan, generating awareness and facilitating discussions of technology licensing agreements, research collaborations and distribution-partnerships. Through this engagement Aprecia seeks to expand its 3DP products globally, and this agreement highlights the importance of Japan in its long term strategy.

In November 2018, Yissum, the Technology Transfer Company of The Hebrew University announced a novel technology for the 3D printing of drug capsules. The technology is based on custom-printed 3D hydrogels with delayed release characteristics. This step will help pave the way for pills that can be tailored to perform better than the conventional capsules manufactured currently.

In December 2017, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, a 3DP Pharmaceutical Company, and Cycle Pharmaceuticals Ltd. signed a partnership agreement to develop and commercialize orphan drugs using three-dimensionally printed (3DP) technology. The planned products will deliver quality-of-life improvements versus existing, approved orphan drugs, and will achieve this by utilizing Aprecia’s proprietary 3DP ZipDose Technology platform, which is the only three-dimensional printing technology for pharmaceutical drug product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

