3D MODELING, 3D VISUALIZATION, AND 3D DATA CAPTURE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Industry
3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture solutions include both software as well as services offered by software and service providers to the upstream, mid-stream, and downstream oil and gas industry.
Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region is a major driver for the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AAM
AVEVA
Bentley Systems
EON Reality
Esri Canada
Goontech
Image-maker Advertising
Intergraph Corporation
Josen Premium
Mechdyne Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D Modeling
3D Visualization
3D Data Capture
Market segment by Application, split into
Safety and Training
Marketing and Sales Animation
Post Production
Product and Process
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
