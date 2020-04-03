3D Metrology Market 2018 Growth Key Leaders: Hexagon AB, Mityotoyo Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Nikon Metrology, Keyence Corporation, AMETEK

3D Metrology Market Highlights:

The 3D metrology market is poised to touch USD 7,980 million at a 9% CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2022), reveals the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. 3D metrology offers quality 3D solutions to archetypal problems that are encountered during product development and the manufacturing process. It is a science of measurement in three dimensions. Proper measuring, automatability, dependability, and speed are the key characteristics of 3D metrology technology. 3D metrology includes inspection along with quality analysis that is performed on industrial devices and components. It measures products and tools through measuring gages, vision measuring machine, optical digitizers and scanners, and coordinated measuring machine. 3D technology has widespread applications including power generation, chemical, casting and forging, automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, and many more.

Various factors are pushing the growth of the 3D Metrology Market. These factors, in accordance to the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include the heightened demand of 3D metrology from various sectors such as electronics, aerospace, packaging and automotive, and numerous benefits that it offers such as increased flexibility, improved accuracy, reduced set-up time, and enhanced productivity. Additional factors pushing the market growth include highly accurate inspection, focus on quality control, increase in research and development spending, and growing technology adoption. On the contrary, lack of technical expertise, soaring installation costs, and lack of competency to operate 3D metrology equipment are factors that may restrict the growth of the 3D metrology market over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Key players profiled in the 3D metrology market report include Wenzel, AMETEK, Olympus Corporation, Cyber Optics, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Mityotoyo Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Hexagon AB, Bruker Corporation, Nikon Metrology, and Carl Zeiss.

May 2019- Renowned universal 3D metrology software solutions provider, InnovMetric Software Inc., has announced its latest release, the PolyWorks Metrology Suite. It will offer new object measurement scripts which will open doors to every custom measurement methods of clients under the PolyWorks workflow. Moreover, it will also provide a new assisted sequencing method which will accelerate the time to create CMM sequences. With its excellent innovations, which combine increased simplicity along with time saving, the company is proud to bring the productivity of the users to new heights. With PolyWorks Metrology Suite, users can easily adapt PolyWorks to their production environment through short scripted measurement systems. The innovative approach will eliminate the necessity for time-consuming reviews of sequences formed by automatic sequencing tools.

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the 3D metrology market on the basis of technology, product, and end users.

Based on technology, the 3D metrology market is segmented into coherent, 3D optical microscopy, scanning probe microscopy, white light interferometry, confocal microscopy, 3D profilometry, and others. Of these, 3D profilometry will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period and is predicted to touch USD 2,294 million by 2022.

Based on product, 3D metrology market is segmented into vision measuring machine, coordinate measuring machine, and optical digitizers and scanners. Of these, the optical digitizer and scanner segment will have the maximum share in the market and is predicted to grow at a 14% CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end use, the 3D metrology market is segmented into 3D printing, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, precision mechanical, aerospace, and others. Of these, the automotive industry will lead the market and is predicted to grow at a 9% CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the 3D metrology market report covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Of these, Europe will have a lion’s share in the market over the forecast period.

The 3D metrology market in Asia Pacific is predicted to have high growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for quality-driven products, especially in automation sectors and manufacturing, and increasing adoption of technology. On the other hand, the absence of technical awareness regarding 3D technology is predicted to be the key reason behind the sluggish growth of the 3D metrology market in this region.

