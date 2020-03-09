3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market To Observe Strong Development By 2023

3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market Synopsis:

The global 3D mapping and 3D modelling market is expected to strike a stellar CAGR of 265 during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The market’s valuation is likely to scale up to USD 6 Bn by the end of the assessment period. 3D technologies have been adopted by major revenue generating industries such as healthcare, automotive, construction, etc. The growth of these industries is poised to reflect on the expansion of the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market in the forthcoming years.

The developments in the 3D technology alongside the rising deployment of scanners, 3D sensors, and other related devices are likely to influence the proliferation of the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market positively through the forecast period.

Get Free Sample 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5022

The rising demand for 3D viewing in autonomous cars, fleet management, etc. coupled with an inclination towards digital modelling of automotive and infrastructure are prognosticated to drive the expansion of the market in the years to come. Furthermore, the rising adoption of digital twin technique is expected to catapult the market on an upward trajectory. On the contrary, the high initial investment is anticipated check the expansion of the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market over the next couple of years.

3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the major players profiled in this report are Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Airbus Defence and Space SAS (France), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S) Intermap Technologies (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Trimble Inc., (U.S.), Cybercity 3D, Inc. (U.S), Applied EarthWorks, Inc. (U.S.), Aerolion (U.S.), Esri (U.S), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Japan), the Blender Foundation (the Netherlands), Pixologic, Inc. (U.S.), and Udemy Inc. (U.S.).

3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market: Industry News:

In February 2019, BIOMODEX, which is a medical technology company based in Paris, has announced the inauguration of new US corporate headquarters located in Quincy, Massachusetts, for 3D printing medical models.

In February 2019, Cameo Cobalt Corp., Vancouver, Canada, has initiated 3D Modelling of the airborne magnetic anomaly.

In February 2019, Airport Authority of Hong Kong has awarded a contract for 3D modelling services for Hong Kong International Airport.

In January 2018, a Canadian digital manufacturing platform, Vention, has announced that it has raised USD 13 Mn for the development of MachineBuilder 3D, its cloud-based CAD software.

In October 2018, Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Services offerings has announced the launch of its digital twin platform for 3D modelling of almost any physical environment.

3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market Segmentation:

By application, the global 3D mapping and 3D modelling market has been segmented into 3D mobile mapping, 3D projection mapping, 3D laser mapping, mapping and navigation, 3D texture mapping, 3D video mapping, and others.

By verticals, the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market has been segmented into defense and public safety, transport and logistics, automotive, healthcare, aviation and space, retail, construction, media & entertainment, and others.

Access 3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-mapping-modelling-market-5022

3D Mapping And 3D Modelling Market Regional Analysis:

The regional assessment of the global 3D mapping and 3D modelling market spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the expansion of the global market owing to its penchant for novel technologies. The region was quick in adopting 3D technology and has been flourishing since then. The consolidation of key players is likely to drive the growth of the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market in the region.

The 3D mapping and 3D modelling market in Europe is poised to exhibit rapid growth. The penetration of smart devices and the internet is likely to compliment the proliferation of the market further. The U.K. and Germany are estimated to emerge as the key contributors of the regional 3D mapping and 3D modelling market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the assessment period. The fast-developing economies such as India, China, South Korea, etc. are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the development of the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]