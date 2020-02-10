3D Imaging in Smartphone Market: Lucrative Opportunity across Globe

3D imaging provides the depth information of the subject that is information about the position and size of the three-dimensional object, whereas obtaining the planar image through the 3D camera. However, in a regular smartphone camera, each pixel signifies the intensity of the light received from a specific point in the image. Ordinary cameras can only obtain planar images and the camera is unable to determine how near or far away the object is. Furthermore, digital imaging technologies have become so diverse and progressive due to the integrated circuits (ICs), CMOS image sensor technology, and advanced packaging that they can have any camera capabilities integrated into them. Main use cases for 3D imaging are advanced security and augmented reality (AR) solutions. Furthermore, smartphone users expect the quality of a large DLSR camera for photography in their smartphone in order to take their high quality pictures. New advanced security solutions are pushing the technology into the mainstream premium phones.

Report Details:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/3d-imaging-in-smartphone-market.html

Factors such as the growing employment of 3D imaging technology in smartphones and various technological advancements in smartphone cameras are expected to contribute significantly to for 3D imaging in smartphones market. Furthermore, increasing competition among smartphone providers to integrate technologically advanced cameras is anticipated to drive the 3D imaging in smartphone market growth during the forecast period. Rising demand of smartphone users to have a camera with in-depth sensing is also expected to drive the 3D imaging in smartphones market. Thus, increasing emphasis of smartphone vendors to integrate 3D imaging in smartphones is contributing prominently to the growth of the 3D imaging in smartphone market.

However, high cost associated with 3D imaging software and lack of knowledge concerning the implementation of 3D imaging in smartphones are expected to limit the growth of the global market in the next few years. Nevertheless, the integration of 3D imaging in smartphones market with Artificial Intelligence is estimated to offer noticeable growth opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55917

The global 3D imaging in smartphone market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market can be divided into VCSEL, camera module, narrow band filter, infrared receiver, CMOS (Complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor), lens and others. Based on application, the 3D imaging in smartphone market can be divided into Android, IPhone, and others. In terms of region, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the market as the region is considerably receptive to the implementation of latest technologies. Globally, the 3D imaging in smartphone market is concentrated, as the engineering technology of 3D imaging in smartphones is not established enough. However, some companies are still recognized for the ideal performance of their 3D imaging in smartphones and connected services. The U.S. and Germany are growing significantly in the global 3D imaging in smartphone market due to rapid adoption of technology in these countries.

Device manufacturers such as Samsung Corporation and Apple Inc. are determined to optimize security and functionality with dual sensor cameras. A large number of players are venturing into the 3D imaging in smartphone market. Key players operating in the market include Viavi Solutions Inc., RPC Photonic Inc., CDA, Heptagon, Yole, STMicroelectronics, Finisar, Lumentum, Texas Instruments, and Sunny Optical. Players are executing various growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, R&D investments, product innovation, partnerships, and others to gain competitive advantage in the 3D imaging in smartphone market. For instance, in June 2018, Vivo and Lucid made separate announcements of a pair of new 3D imaging technologies at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2018.