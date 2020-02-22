3D Glass Market Application, Technological Advancement, Top Key Players, Financial Overview and Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

The report on the Global 3D Glass Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Overview

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global 3D glass market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33% over the forecast period, 2019-2023. According to Market Research Future, the global 3D glass market has been segmented into type, application, production material and region.

The 3d glass is majorly comparative to 2D glass and 2.5D cover glass. This refers to the curved glass with arc design either in the middle of the display or at the edges. The 3D glass progresses alongside with the development of flexible AMOLED display technology. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into 3D display glass, and 3D back cover glass. On the basis of production material, the market is segmented into the glass substrate, polishing material, coating material and others. And on the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into smartphones, wearable device, televisions, virtual reality headset, and others. The rising global demand for smartphone 3D glass is increasing rapidly, majorly from China. Companies like Apple, Samsung, LG Display, Xiaomi, and Huawei have already launched smartphones with 3D cover glass at the front and even at back. The wearable device is the second largest application of the 3D glass after smartphones and is expected to outnumber the shipment in the coming future. The wearable device market growth in China is marginally higher than the global growth rate. However, thevirtual reality industry is still at rising with relatively small demand for 3D glass and focussed primarily on head-mounted headsets.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the market include Lens Technology (China), CPT Technology (Group) Co Ltd (China), Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co., Ltd (China), Shenzhen O-film Tech (China), Triumph Science & Technology Co Ltd (China), JiangXi Holitech Technology Co., Ltd (China), G-TECH Optoelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Corning Inc (U.S.), Dongguan RBD Technology Co., Ltd (China), BYD Electronic Company Limited (China), and Henan Comyoung Electronics Co., Ltd (China) among others.

Regional analysis

Asia Pacific region is dominating the global 3D Glass Market. This region is the hub of smartphone manufacturing, which, in turn, tends to be the largest application for 3D glass. At present, many smartphone manufacturers are already installing 2.5D glass on their smartphones and planning to implement 3D glass on every smartphone range. Companies like Apple and Samsung have already installed 3D glass on their high-end smartphones. Another major factor leading to the growth of the 3D glass market in the Asia Pacific due to increasing smartphone penetration in countries like India, China, and parts of South East Asia. North America is the second largest region in the global 3D glass market.

Samsung Electronics has applied flexible on-cell touch active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panels to its flagship smartphone models such as the Samsung Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series. In 2016, Samsung Display began to supply flexible on-cell AMOLED panels in vivo Communication Technology, Huawei Technologies, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications, Xiaomi, and Samsung Electronics. Various wireless technologies, such as wireless charging, near field communication (NFC) and multi-band support, have been adopted in mobile phones.

Because radio waves can pass through glass more easily than metal, it is preferred for the back cover.

Intended Audience

3D Glass Market services providers

Smart components manufacturers

Government agencies

Cloud Service providers

Electronic components manufacturers

Value-added resellers

Construction builders

Research firms

Automation & control networking technologies vendors

Designers/consultants (HVAC, security, and fire & safety)

Component manufacturers (sensors & controls)

Home management systems (product & server providers)

