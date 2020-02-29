3D Food Printers Market Growth and Forecast 2018-2028

3D Food Printers Market – Introduction:

3D food printers are commonly used to design and provide a 3D shape to food products. With the use of 3D food printers, one can prepare different kinds of tasty ingredients from materials such as algae and protein form beet leaves or insects. A 3D food printer can be used to customise food according to individual needs and preferences.

3D food printers offer a range of potential benefits. 3D food printers deposit a printing medium in layers for the creation of an object. Several 3D food printers use melted plastic as a medium instead of ink. The melted plastic solidifies immediately after being released from the nozzle of the printer. By using 3D printers, a food item can be prepared more easily as compared to traditional methods of cooking. In addition, the technology used in 3D food printers has tremendously changed the food industry in the world. At present, several industries and companies are using 3D printers for the preparation of food that contains the required amount of proteins. 3D food printers are used for manufacturing and preparing food with the usage of power materials, lasers and nozzles and they can prepare and customize food products that contain the right nutrients & proteins in the right amount. Cutting-edge food printers perform better as compared to Choc edge and ChefJet printers. In the near future, 3D food printers are expected to be able to offer additional benefits. In the year 2013 NASA has formed a partnership with Texas based company to create a more productive and capable food printer. NASA’s main aim is to increase the quality, safety and stability of the food provided to the astronauts when that are in outer space. This is very important for astronauts who are undertaking missions in outer space. Another important aim of 3D food printers is to reduce the hunger in the world.

3D Food Printers Market – Dynamics:

The 3D food printers market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period. The demand for customised food has increased in various food products used in day-to-day life, which include colours, flavours, nutrition, shapes and textures. 3D food printers are mostly used for printing on candies, chocolates and bread products due to an increase in the demand for customised cakes and chocolates from consumers. Technology is also one of the major driving factors in the 3D food printing market. Most 3D food printers use various kinds of additive filament depositions and fused deposition modelling technology for the printing of food.

3D Food Printers Regional Market – Outlook:

The 3D food printers market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR from 2017 to 2028. This market growth is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing demand for customised food and the development of the industrial sector in this region. Food Ink, a 3D printed restaurant, serves 3D-printed deserts to customers. North America was the prominent revenue-generating region in the 3D food printers market in 2017. Europe is expected to be the prominent revenue-generating region by 2020.

3D Food Printer Market – Key Participants:

Some of the major players involved in the development of 3D food printer technology are TNO (Netherlands); 3D Systems, Inc. (US); Natural Machines (Spain); Systems And Materials Research Corporation (US); Print2Taste GmbH (Germany); Barilla Group (Italy); CandyFab (US); BeeHex (US); Choc Edge (UK) and Modern Meadow, Inc. (US).

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

