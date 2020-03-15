3D Concrete Printing Market 2019 Global Size, Regional Outlook, End User, Development, Emerging Technology, Innovation, Segmentation, Strategy, Growth Opportunities, Latest Trends Forecast to 2023

Global 3D Concrete Printing Market Information Report, by Concrete Type (Ready Mix Concrete, Precast Concrete, Shotcrete and High Density Concrete), by Application (Residential, Industrial, Agricultural and others), by End-Use (Walls, Roofs, Floor, Staircase and Others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

3D concrete printing is an advanced and innovative method used in construction to design building components with the help of 3D concrete printers. The printing of buildings has a lot of advantages when compared to traditional construction methods. Supportive government regulations and policies are the major factor driving the growth of the market. Governments across all regions are seen promoting and developing their construction & infrastructure sector. The emerging nations are particularly bringing various reforms and regulations to boost their infrastructure growth and real-estate market. Reduced construction wastage is another factor fuelling the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness of 3d concrete printing technology and mobility are the factors that may hamper the growth of the market. For construction, people generally use traditional buildings methods rather than using the new technology, mainly due to the lack of awareness regarding trending technologies. 3D concrete printing process saves up to 50% to 60% of construction waste, and reduces production time by 50% to 70%. Hence, it is required that the consumers are properly educated on the benefits of indicators, so that they may reach the market.

Hence, 3D concrete printing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 69.9 million by the end of the forecast period at CAGR of 14.05%.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1992

Key Players:

The prominent players in the 3D concrete printing include Dus Architects (The Netherlands), Winsun Global (China), Skanska AB (Sweden), Cybe Construction (The Netherlands), Foster + Partners (London), Sika AG (Switzerland), HeidelbergCement AG (Germany), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), Balfour Beatty (U.S.), and Apis Cor (Russian Federation).

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global 3D concrete printing market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global 3D concrete printing market by its concrete type, application, end-use and region.

Global 3D Concrete Printing Market, By Concrete Type:

Ready Mix Concrete

Precast Concrete

Shotcrete

High Density Concrete

Global 3D Concrete Printing Market, By Application:

Residential

Industrial

Agricultural

Others

Global 3D Concrete Printing Market, By End-Use:

Walls

Roofs

Floor

Staircase

Other

Market Research Analysis:

On the basis of concrete type, the market is segmented into ready mix concrete, precast concrete, shotcrete and high density concrete. Boring type segment dominated the 3D concrete printing market. Ready Mix Concrete accounted for the largest market share of 36.26% in 2016, with a market value of USD 10.2 million. It is used extensively as construction can be sped up, cement consumption can be reduced, along with versatility in uses. Precast Concrete was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 9.0 million in 2016. Precast concrete construction provides faster and efficient construction process with its own characteristics which influence construction to a great extent. The segment is expected to grow at 13.49% CAGR during the forecast period.

Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 20%

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/1992

Scope of Report

The report for Global 3D Concrete Printing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

List of Tables

Table 1 Share of Top Five Countries Attracting Fdi Equity Inflows for Construction Development, 2000-2015 (Usd Million) 23

Table 2 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by Concrete Type, 2015-2023 (Usd Million) 33

Table 3 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by Concrete Type, 2015-2023 (Kt) 34

Table 4 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by Application, 2015-2023 (Usd Million) 38

Table 5 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by Application, 2015-2023 (Kt) 39

Table 6 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by End-use, 2015-2023 (Usd Million) 42

Table 7 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by End-use, 2015-2023 (Kt) 42

Table 8 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by Region, 2015-2023 (Usd Million) 46

Table 9 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by Region, 2015-2023 (Kt) 46

Continued…….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr 18

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach 20

Figure 3 Drivers & Restraints Impact Analysis of Global 3d Concrete Printing Market 22

Figure 4 Fdi Inflows, Asia-pacific, 2010-2015 (Usd Billion) 24

Figure 5 Five Forces Analysis of 3d Concrete Printing Market 27

Figure 6 Value Chain of 3d Concrete Printing Market 29

Figure 7 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by Concrete Type, 2016 (in %) 32

Figure 8 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by Concrete Type, 2015-2023 (Usd Million) 33

Figure 9 Global 3d Concrete Printing Market, by Application, 2016 (in %) 37

Continued…..

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Get More Information on 3D Concrete Printing Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-concrete-printing-market-1992

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.