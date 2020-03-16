3D Cell Culture Market To 2027- Global Analysis And Forecasts By Component, Service, Deployment Type, User Type

Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study has projected that the global 3D cell culture market is expected to strike a double-digit CAGR of 25.50% across the review period 2017 to 2023.

3D cell culture is a new technique used for facilitating growth and interaction of biological cells with surroundings in three dimensions. It has paved its way across industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical. The growth of these industries is anticipated to boost the use of 3D cell culture in the years to come.

The market is projected to attract massive inflow of investments in the upcoming years. The technique is a prime area of research owing to its potential for effectively treating cancer. The rising burden of cancer is expected to catapult the 3D cell culture market on an upward trajectory. According to the statistics offered by the U.S. National Cancer Institute, 1,735,350 new cases and 609,640 deaths were estimated for the year 2018. The 3D cell culture is expected to gain momentum over the next couple of years owing to rising cancer patient population.

Fill Out Details To Receive FREE Sample Here: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5928

Research organizations are provided support by the governments for effective drug development. This, in turn, is prognosticated to catalyze the expansion of the 3D cell culture market in the years to come. In addition, it also plays a key role in efficiently operating organ transplantation. The rising incidences of organ failures due to changes in lifestyle and food pattern is anticipated to favor the 3D cell culture market during the assessment period. Also, higher effectiveness provided by 3D cell culture compared to 2D cell culture in providing data for vivo tests is expected to expedite the expansion of the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Key participants of the global 3D cell culture market profiled in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Kuraray Co Ltd, Merck KGaA, and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Industry News:

In May 2019, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, more commonly known as LabCorp, joined USD 3 Mn investment round for 3D cell culture firm Kiyatec.

In March 2019, Kiyatec, Inc., focused on modeling and predicting cancer patient response to drug therapies, presented data on advanced ex vivo 3D cell culture technology for aiding cancer patient care and drug development at the AACR 2019.

24 JUL 2018,ALPCO, a leading producer of research and clinical immunoassays, has announced its partnership with InSphero, AG. This partnership aims to provide customers with a complete solution to assess beta-cell function in islet micro tissue culture models.

6 JUL 2018,Collaborating with the University of Strathclyde, Biotechnology giant AMSBIO has set up a new joint venture company called ScreenIn3D, exploiting the latest advances in microfluidics and 3D cell culture, to develop a novel microfluidic screening platform.

Market Segmentation:

By technique, the global 3D cell culture market has been bifurcated into Scaffolds Based 3D Cell Culture and Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture.

Based on product, the 3D cell culture market has been bifurcated into consumables and instruments.

On the basis of the application, the global 3d cell culture market has been segmented into stem cell research, regenerative medicine, drug discovery, cancer research, tissue screening & engineering, and others.

The 3D cell culture market, by end-user, has been segmented into contract research organizations, research & academic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.

BROWSE COMPLETE 100 PAGES PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT ENABLED WITH 40+ RESPECTIVE TABLES AND FIGURES @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-cell-culture-market-5928

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global 3D cell culture market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Americas accounted for the maximum market owing to the presence of major manufacturers. In addition, the drastic increase in the patient population of cancer is projected to have a positive influence on the proliferation of the market in the region over the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest 3D cell culture market and is anticipated to maintain its position in the nearby future. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to scale the highest CAGR of 26.17% during the projection period.

The development of the healthcare sector, coupled with the consolidation of fast-developing economies, in the region is prognosticated to catalyze the growth pace of the 3D cell culture market in the foreseeable future.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our cooked research report (CRR), half-cooked research reports (HCRR), raw research reports (3R), continuous-feed research (CFR) and market research & consulting services.

MRFR team have prime objective to provide top quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end-users and market players for global, regional and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which help them in answering all their most important questions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meeting with industry experts and does industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]