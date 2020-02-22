3D Cell Culture Market 2019 Demand, Sale, Trend, Segmentation, Opportunities

The global 3D cell culture market is expected to grow at a robust 25.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

The global 3D cell culture market is mainly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of 3D cell cultures in comparison to 2D cell cultures and the growing demand for medical research to counter the growing threat of diseases. The global 3D cell culture market is comprehensively profiled in the report, including a detailed study of the market’s key drivers and restraints, major market players, and leading segments. The global 3D cell culture market was valued at USD 725.15 million in 2016.

3D cell cultures are cell cultures where the organism is allowed to grow in all three directions, replicating the natural growth patterns of the organism. In contrast, 2D cell culture media such as petri dishes do not allow for 360-degree growth of the organism’s cell clusters, leading to a more limited understanding of the organism, its propagation, and its mechanism. 3D cell cultures allow for a more comprehensive study of the respective organism by replicating in vivo conditions and are thus growing in demand in the medical research sector due to their benefits in terms of acquiring more detailed profiles of the subjects in question.

Offering free sample report of 3D cell culture market

The growing medical research sector is likely to be a major driver for the global 3D cell culture market over the forecast period. Major medical research market players have focused on adopting 3D cell culture technologies in recent years to gain more detailed information. The growing scope for cancer research is likely to remain a major driver for the 3D cell culture market over the forecast period, as cancer studies are most effective when performed in a 3D environment. The growing economic and healthcare burden of cancer is likely to drive the demand from the 3D cell culture market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global 3D cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Kuraray Co. Ltd., and Lonza.

In March 2019, Lonza announced the launch of a new custom cell biology services provider called CellBio Services. The company will provide comprehensive solutions for a wide array of problems in the field of cellular research, including 3D cell culture services.

Segmentation:

The global 3D cell culture market is segmented on the basis of technique, product, application, end user, and region.

On the basis of technique, the global 3D cell culture market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D Cell cultures and scaffold-free 3D cell cultures.

On the basis of the product : The market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment dominates the global 3D cell culture market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.88% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of application : The 3D cell culture market is segmented into cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, tissue screening and engineering, regenerative medicine, and others. Drug discovery is the largest application segment of the global 3D cell culture market and is likely to exhibit stable progress over the forecast period at a CAGR of 25.75%.

On the basis of end use : the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research and academic laboratories, and others. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are likely to remain the leading end user in the global 3D cell culture market over the forecast period, exhibiting growth at a strong 26.13% CAGR over the forecast period.

For Full report of 3D Cell Culture market

Regional Analysis:

The Americas, led by the U.S., is the largest contributor to the global 3D cell culture market and is likely to retain the position over the forecast period due to the strong presence of a number of leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the region and the growing emphasis in the region on drug development and medical research.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the global 3D cell culture market over the forecast period due to the growing presence of biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the region. The APAC region is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 26.17% over the forecast period.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]