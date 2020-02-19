3D CAD Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “3D CAD Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

3D CAD, or 3-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD provides an extra dimension to precisely visualize and share designs.

In 2018, the global 3D CAD market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D CAD development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

3D Systems

BobCAD-CAM

Cadonix

CAXA

Graebert

Gstarsoft

IronCAD

OnShape

Robert McNeel & Associates

Schott Systeme

Tebis Technische Informationssysteme

TurboCAD

YFCAD

ZWSoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D CAD development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D CAD Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D CAD Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Corporate Enterprise

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Government and Defense

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D CAD Market Size

2.2 3D CAD Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D CAD Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 3D CAD Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3D CAD Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 Dassault Systemes

12.2.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3D CAD Introduction

12.2.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

12.3 PTC

12.3.1 PTC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3D CAD Introduction

12.3.4 PTC Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 PTC Recent Development

12.4 Siemens PLM Software

12.4.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3D CAD Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development

12.5 3D Systems

12.5.1 3D Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3D CAD Introduction

12.5.4 3D Systems Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 3D Systems Recent Development

12.6 BobCAD-CAM

12.6.1 BobCAD-CAM Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 3D CAD Introduction

12.6.4 BobCAD-CAM Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 BobCAD-CAM Recent Development

12.7 Cadonix

12.7.1 Cadonix Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3D CAD Introduction

12.7.4 Cadonix Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cadonix Recent Development

12.8 CAXA

12.8.1 CAXA Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 3D CAD Introduction

12.8.4 CAXA Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 CAXA Recent Development

12.9 Graebert

12.9.1 Graebert Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 3D CAD Introduction

12.9.4 Graebert Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Graebert Recent Development

12.10 Gstarsoft

12.10.1 Gstarsoft Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 3D CAD Introduction

12.10.4 Gstarsoft Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Gstarsoft Recent Development

12.11 IronCAD

12.12 OnShape

12.13 Robert McNeel & Associates

12.14 Schott Systeme

12.15 Tebis Technische Informationssysteme

12.16 TurboCAD

12.17 YFCAD

12.18 ZWSoft

Continued….