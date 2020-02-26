3D Bioprinting Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies and Evolving Industry Trends Going Mainstream Between 2019-2023

MRFR is the Leading Brand in The Research Company who Recently Published 3D Bioprinting Research Reports which showcase an impressive growth at 24.59% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1,923.02 million value. The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding like By Techniques, By Applications, By Materials, By End Users and By Regions.

3D Bioprinting Market – Dominant Players

Key market contributors are

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.)

ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC. (U.S.)

Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada)

FATHOM (U.S.)

CELLINK AB (Sweden)

Bio3D Technologies (Singapore)

Materialise (U.S.)

Allevi (U.S.)

ENVISIONTEC, INC. (Germany)

3D Bioprinting Market – Highlights

3D Bioprinting is an embryonic technology which has the potential to transform the medical field with its capacity to bio fabricate living tissues and organs using a patient’s own cells in combination with different biomaterials. Although, this disruptive technology is still in its infancy researchers, innovators and early adopters are improving the performance of the technology stepwise as it grows. As a result, the 3D bioprinting market is growing pervasively.

Increasing demand for organ transplantation is projected to drive market demand year-on-year till 2023. This is attributed to the paucity of organs available for transplants. In 2014, nearly 120,000 people were on the waiting list for organs. This opportunity can be capitalized by the 3D bioprinting market by manufacturing customized organs according to body size.

Currently, the 3D Bioprinting majorly involves in the creation of simple tissue structures in lab settings but is estimated to be risen up to involve the creation of complete organs for transplants. This technology is expected to be used for swifter and more accurate drug testing, as potential drug compounds could be tested on bio-printed tissue before human trials begun.

3D Bioprinting Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas hold the maximum share owing to a well-structured healthcare sector and heavy investment both by the government and the private players. A large base of patient population waiting for transplantation is also a market booster. Healthcare expenditure due to a rise in disposable income and the presence of significant market players are proving to be significant contributors.

Europe is the second largest market with a cluster of developed countries such as France, Germany and the U.K. who are spending heavily on the technology and is always eager to innovate.

APAC is the fastest growing region with continuously growing population and burgeoning healthcare sector in developing countries such as China and India. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation in 2017, the Indian market is deemed to grow with an astonishing CAGR of 22.87% by 2020 and touch USD 280 billion.

MEA is unlikely to get a huge boost owing to the presence of several poor countries in the region. Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai are the few countries with advanced healthcare infrastructure and interested in research investments.

3D Bioprinting Market – Segmentation

The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Techniques: Electron Beam Melting, The Laser Beam Melting (photo polymerization, stereo lithography, two-photon polymerization, and others.) and Droplet Disposition (inkjet printing, fused disposition methods, multi-phase jet solidification, and others.) among others.

By Applications: Clinical (tissue transplantation, bone grafts, vascular grafts, wound care, and others), and Research (regenerative medicine, personalized healthcare, 3D cell culture, and others) among others.

By Materials: Cells, extracellular matrices, fibrinogen, alginate and Hydrogels among others.

By End Users: Biotechnology Companies, and Academic Institutes among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Industry/ Innovation /Related News:

March 25th, 2019

CD3D, a Poland-based 3D printer company, announced the launch of the largest open 3D bioprinting cluster in Europe. Located in Lodz, Poland, the cluster consists of 21 SKAFFOSYS bioprinter units. The units will be leveraged upon to pursue R&D activities in the biomedical arena.

March 22nd, 2019

Allevi, a Philly-based 3D bioprinting company, introduced the innovative Skin Bioink Kit. The kit needs to be used in conjunction with its 3D bioprinters to create skin patches. The launch of the product is aimed at allowing tissue engineers to design multi-layered skin patches that are similar to natural human skin.

