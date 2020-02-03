3-Amino-2,2-Dimethylpropionamide Market Growth With Emerging Trends And Strong Application Scope By | 2026

3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide is a versatile intermediate which is largely used in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals. It is a solid, organic compound with chemical formula C5H12N2O. It is white to off-white in color. Its boiling point is 271°C and its melting point ranges between 74°C and 82°C. 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide has density of 1.004. It is easily soluble in dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), an organosulfur compound with chemical formula (CH3)2SO, and methanol. It is an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide functions primarily as a building block of pharmaceuticals. It is mostly used as a reagent in the manufacture of Aliskiren, a direct renin inhibitor. 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide is listed in the United Kingdom Occupational Exposure Limits, the United Kingdom Maximum Exposure Limits, Domestic Substances List in Canada, Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), and the EU Derivatives.

Global 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for Aliskiren in the pharmaceutical sector is fueling the market for 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide. Moreover, the demand for 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide is anticipated to increase significantly in the near future, primarily due to the rising demand for antihypertensive drugs. Aliskiren has been approved for use in the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and hypertension. There is also a possibility of Aliskiren becoming a reasonable therapeutic choice for numerous clinical conditions such as diabetes, cerebrovascular disease, cardiorenal syndrome, stable coronary artery disease, and peripheral arterial disease in the next few years. This is anticipated to increase the demand for Aliskiren in the near future, thereby driving the market for 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed rapid growth in the last few years. The trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period, thereby propelling the demand for 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide.

Global 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide Market: Key Segments

The global 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide market can be segmented based on purity, application, and region. In terms of purity, the global 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide market can be divided into less than 99% pure and more than 99% pure. Based on application, the market can be classified into R&D, reagents for pharmaceutical drugs, and others.

Based on region, the global 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, North America dominated the global 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide market in 2017, closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. This can be primarily ascribed to growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the region, particularly in the U.S. The pharmaceutical industry in North America is the largest continental pharmaceutical industry worldwide.

The U.S. alone accounts for over 45% share of the global pharmaceutical industry. On the other hand, in terms of production, Asia Pacific dominates the global 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be expand at a rapid pace in the next few years. The region is likely to offer substantial growth opportunities to the market in the near future. Furthermore, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and countries in Southeast Asia are anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities to the 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to growth of the pharmaceutical sector in these countries. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also anticipated to expand at high growth rates in the near future.

Global 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global 3-amino-2,2-dimethylpropionamide market are BASF AG, Yangzhou Princechem Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tianyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Coben Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dishman USA, Inc., Clearsynth Canada INC, Jinan Finer Chemical Co., Ltd., LUNA Chemicals Co., Ltd., Ark Pharm, Inc., Shanghai Yuanye Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., BrightGene Bio-medical Technology Co., Ltd., Advanced ChemBlocks Inc., Nanjing Ange Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., and Matrix Scientific.