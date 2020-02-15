2G and 3G Switch Off Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“2G and 3G Switch Off Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

— 2G and 3G Switch Off Market 2018

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the 2G and 3G Switch Off market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 2G and 3G Switch Off market by product type and applications/end industries.

Europe took the largest global revenue share in 2G and 3G Switch Off market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for 2G and 3G Switch Off services during the forecast period. The fast increasing adoption of smart portable devices such as tablets and smart phones in the corporate and residential sectors across the globe is the major factor driving the 2G and 3G Switch Off services market growth.

Business voice services are the driving force within the 2G and 3G Switch Off services market as the move to IP positively impacts cloud, trunking and managed services across all business segments. Larger enterprises in particular continue to actively evaluate cloud unified communications while also migrating to SIP trunking for premises-based deployments.

The global 2G and 3G Switch Off market is valued at 1374000 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1795500 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Telefonica

Deutsche Telekom

America Movil

Orange

China Telecom

KDDI

China Unicom

AIS

T-Mobile

Bell Canada

Telus

Telenor

Swisscom

SK Telecom

Korea Telecom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2G

3G

4G

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Message

Voice

Data

Video

