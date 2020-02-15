2D Electronics Market Promise a Faster Electronics Future

During the past decade, 2D materials have drawn huge attention from various scientific communities starting from chemists and physicists to material scientists as well as device engineers. Since the successful isolation of graphene few years ago, a wide variety of two-dimensional (2D) layered materials have been studied. Many of the 2D materials have exhibited promising potential for electronic as well as optoelectronic applications.

Graphene has attracted a tremendous amount of attention from the scientific community largely due to its combination of extremely high carrier mobility, thermal conductivity, mechanical strength, flexibility as well as high thermal and chemical stability. Graphene has the capacity to support many important flexible electronic applications, which is difficult to achieve using materials that exist in present times. However, the lack of a fundamental bandgap in graphene has significantly limited its applications in electronics and optoelectronics.

The researchers are working on 2D materials beyond graphene, particularly 2D semiconductors with an appropriate bandgap. 2D materials beyond graphene materials possess sizeable band gaps and therefore are found to be useful for electronic applications. 2D electronics are the advanced electronic devices made up by the integration of electronic devices with 2D materials. 2D electronics have optical, mechanical and electrical properties that enhance the performance of electronic devices.

Significant developments in electronics industry and rapid Industrialization are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global 2D electronics market. The size of 2D materials is almost comparable to the thickness of only a few atoms which makes it very small and effective material. The reduced size with a faster and higher functioning efficiency is also one of the drivers for 2D electronics market. In recent times, 2D MOSFETs have shown promising features for ultimately scaled CMOS mainly due to the excellent electrostatic integrity as well as the ability to suppress source-drain tunneling.

The 2D are also good for radio frequency (RF) flexible electronics as they have good mechanical and electrical properties. The presence of a significant contact barrier between most 2D semiconductors and common electrode materials have so far limited the performance of 2D electronics and prevented the ultimate downscaling of the device dimensions. This is one of the factors hampering the growth of the global 2D electronics market.

Techniques to grow high quality 2D materials with wafer-scale uniformity need to be developed to scale up the production of 2D electronic devices. The low carrier mobility in 2D semiconductors has limited their advantages over the current technology. Future innovations to overcome these barriers are likely to boost the 2D electronics market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.