2,6-Diethylaniline Market Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis | 2023

2,6-Diethylaniline is a brown coloured organic nitrocompound commonly known as 4, 4’- Methylenebis. 2,6-Diethylaniline exhibits some important properties including stability under normal temperature & pressure, good water solubility & biodegradability. 2,6-Diethylaniline is manufactured by catalytic alkylation reaction of aniline and ethylene. 2,6-Diethylaniline is generally used as a key ingredient in manufacture of chlorine-based herbicides such as alachlor, butachlor & metolachlor and few insecticides, tiafentiurone being one of them. Other applications of 2,6-Diethylaniline as an intermediate include in organic synthesis of carbodiimide & antioxidants and processing of plastics and dyestuffs. The pesticide industry has accounted for the largest global market share of 2,6-Diethylaniline in the recent years.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/2-6-diethylaniline-market.html

Increased consumption of herbicides followed by emerging technologies & developments in plastic processing are considered to be the key drivers of 2,6-Diethylaniline market demand. Considering the pesticide industry, insecticides had the largest market share over the past few years. However, due to few issues of environmental pollution and pest management control, herbicides started to appear as the leading pesticide segment among others. Increased herbicide use is therefore likely to fuel the demand for intermediate chemicals, 2,6-Diethylaniline being one of them. Furthermore, 2,6-Diethylaniline is rendered as a non-carcinogenic substance, making it suitable to be used in herbicide manufacture and support the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs as well. The next growing end-user for 2,6-Diethylaniline market is the plastic industry. 2,6-Diethylaniline is employed in the reaction injection molding (RIM) process for plastic formation as they help in improving flexibility and also inhibit corrosion. Polyurethane plastics are the main use 2,6-Diethylaniline for molding into foams and elastomers. Thus, this industry is expected to increase the demand for 2,6-Diethylaniline by the end of forecast period.

On the contrary, 2,6-Diethylaniline exhibits moderate toxicity and has a tendency to accumulate in surface run-offs. These properties might hinder the growth of 2,6-Diethylaniline market demand for chlorine-based herbicides by 2020. Other herbicides such as glyfosinate and glyphosate can be accounted as substitutes in the future.

In terms of global demand for 2,6-Diethylaniline, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth by the end of forecast period. In this region, China is likely to lead followed by Japan and India. Currently, China is engaged into mass production of 2,6-Diethylaniline which is majorly consumed in manufacturing of alachlor and butachlor herbicides. These herbicides are used for control of weeds in soybean plantations. Moreover, manual weeding practices are getting replaced by chemical weeding, which is indirectly expected to stimulate the market demand for 2,6-Diethylaniline by 2020. A similar scenario is anticipated in Japan and India as well. Furthermore, considering the overall growth of plastic industry, Asia pacific is likely to show an increased consumption for 2,6-Diethylaniline by the end of forecast period. China followed by India are expected to lead, owing to their collaboration with companies of other developed countries. However, North America and Europe are expected to show a stagnant growth for 2,6-Diethylaniline by 2020, due to environmental concerns and economic slowdown.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4567

Some of the key players operating in the 2,6-Diethylaniline market include Albemarle Corporation, Shandong Qiaochang Chemicals Company Limited, Hangzhou Sino Chemicals Company Limited, Wanhua Chemical Group Company Limited, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and Bayer Material Science LLC among others.