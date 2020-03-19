New Study On “2019-2025 Supercomputing as a Service Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
The term “supercomputing” refers to the processing of massively complex or data-laden problems using the concentrated compute resources of multiple computer systems working in parallel (i.e. a “supercomputer”). Supercomputing involves a system working at the maximum potential performance of any computer, typically measured in Petaflops. Sample use cases include genomics, astronomical calculations, and so forth.
This report focuses on the global Supercomputing as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supercomputing as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
HP
Cray
NUDT
Fujitsu
SGI
Dell
Bull
PEZY/Exascaler
Hitachi/Fujitsu
Dawning Information Industry
HuaWei
Inspur
Lenovo
Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3580784-global-supercomputing-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Life Sciences
Bio-pharma
Aerospace
Government
Banking
Other
Global Supercomputing as a Service Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supercomputing as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supercomputing as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3580784-global-supercomputing-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Supercomputing as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Supercomputing as a Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Life Sciences
1.5.3 Bio-pharma
1.5.4 Aerospace
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Banking
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction
12.2.4 HP Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 Cray
12.3.1 Cray Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction
12.3.4 Cray Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cray Recent Development
12.4 NUDT
12.4.1 NUDT Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction
12.4.4 NUDT Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 NUDT Recent Development
12.5 Fujitsu
12.5.1 Fujitsu Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction
12.5.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.6 SGI
12.6.1 SGI Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction
12.6.4 SGI Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SGI Recent Development
12.7 Dell
12.7.1 Dell Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction
12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dell Recent Development
12.8 Bull
12.8.1 Bull Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction
12.8.4 Bull Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Bull Recent Development
12.9 PEZY/Exascaler
12.9.1 PEZY/Exascaler Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction
12.9.4 PEZY/Exascaler Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 PEZY/Exascaler Recent Development
12.10 Hitachi/Fujitsu
12.10.1 Hitachi/Fujitsu Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Supercomputing as a Service Introduction
12.10.4 Hitachi/Fujitsu Revenue in Supercomputing as a Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Hitachi/Fujitsu Recent Development
12.11 Dawning Information Industry
12.12 HuaWei
12.13 Inspur
12.14 Lenovo
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India
Phone: 8411985042
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3580784-global-supercomputing-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025