2028 Global Linear Motor Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Linear Motor Market Synopsis

The global linear motor market was valued at USD 1,140.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,579.4 million by the end of forecast period with a CAGR of 5.74%.

Increasing application of linear motors in various industries such as semiconductor, automotive, electronics, and robotics among others is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period. The growth of industrial automation across the globe is driving the rapid adoption of linear motors. One of the major advantages of linear motor is that it eliminates the belts, pulley and other rotation-to-translation mechanisms which is needed to convert rotary motion to linear motion. Less number of mechanical parts minimizes maintenance thus reducing the cost of ownership. Other advantages of linear motors include zero backlash and fast response and high speed along with high precision. Linear motors have several application areas of which semiconductor, electronics and medical are the major applications. Some of the applications include lithography, wire bonding, wafer inspection system in semiconductor, electronic device manufacturing, sensor testing, panel inspection in electronics and medical scanners, DNA micro-array spotter, microscopy in medical among others.

Get Free Sample of Linear Motor Market Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7149

Linear motors are used for producing high force at low speeds. Linear motors have functioning similar to torque motors with a difference in structure, wherein linear motors are rolled out flat as compared to torque motor which has a crystal structure. Linear motors’ design eliminates backlash, wear and maintenance issues associated with ball screw, belt, and other rack and pinion-based motion control systems.

Among the application segments, semiconductor segment is the largest revenue generating segment and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period while electronics segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Among the different types of linear motor, flat-type linear motor contributed a significant share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period.

Linear Motor Market Key players

The key players in the linear motor market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Aerotech Inc. (US), ETEL S.A (Switzerland), Moog Inc. (US), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), ESR Pollmeier GmbH (Germany), H2W Technologies Inc. (US), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kollmorgen Corporation (US), and KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH (Austria). These players contribute a major share in the growth of linear motor market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Sodick Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jenny Science AG (Switzerland), NTI AG LinMot (Switzerland) and Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH (Germany), FANUC Corporation (Japan) and others.

Linear Motor Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into cylindrical linear motor, u-channel linear motor, flat-type linear motor. The flat-type linear motor is further bifurcated into slotless ironless, slotless iron and slotted iron. By application, the market is segmented into automotive, electronics, semiconductor, packaging, machine tool, robotics, printing, medical and others.

Browse more details on this Linear Motor Market report @: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/linear-motor-market-7149

Regional analysis

The global market for linear motor is estimated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of linear motor market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among the regions mentioned, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the linear motor market. Linear motor has major applications in wafer and die level packaging, lithography, process control and test and control equiment among others. Since Asia-Pacific is semiconductor hub with countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea contributing significant share, thus linear motor market is expected to experience high demand in Asia-pacific. Asia-pacific is followed by Europe, as this region is one of the largest contributors of linear motor components. North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Intended Audience

Linear Motor Manufacturers

Linear Motor Suppliers and Distributors

OEMs

Industry associations and experts

Investment houses

System integrators

Consulting companies

Government agencies

Research organizations

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]