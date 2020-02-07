2023 Global Newborn Screening Market Segmentation by Recent Developments of Major Vendors

Newborn Screening market report (Request Sample Copy) delivers data about the landscapes which drive the development of Newborn Screening industry. The Newborn Screening market consists of large key companies who play a vital role in the production, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of the products.

The Global Newborn Screening Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Newborn Screening market research report provides crucial information related to overall Newborn Screening market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.

Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. Newborn Screening Market Segment by Key Players Ab Sciex Pte Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, Perkinelmer, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Zentech S.A.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Key Developments in the Newborn Screening Market:

February 2018: Masimo Corporation received CE marking of Eveâ¢, a Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) newborn screening application, for the Rad-97â¢ Pulse CO-Oximeter.

Drivers

– Growing Newborn Screening Programs

– Rising Incidences of Congenital Diseases

– Rising Funding from Government Sectors

– Technological Advancements

Restraints

– Lack of Uniformity of Newborn Screening Policies and Procedures across the Globe

– False Positive and False Negative Results

Opportunities