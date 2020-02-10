2023 Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market Segmentation by Recent Developments of Major Vendors

Press Release

Enterprise Resource Planning

Enterprise Resource Planning market report delivers data about the landscapes which drive the development of Enterprise Resource Planning industry. The Enterprise Resource Planning market consists of large key companies who play a vital role in the production, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of the products.

The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.07% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Enterprise Resource Planning market research report provides crucial information related to overall Enterprise Resource Planning market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.

Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. Enterprise Resource Planning Market Segment by Key Players SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetSuite Inc., SYSPRO,Infor, Epicor Software Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), The Sage Group PLC, IQMS.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Key Developments in the Enterprise Resource Planning Market:

  • November 2017 â Microsoft launched Azure location-based services, a new azure cloud offering to power the âlocation of things.â This could empower industrial transformation from manufacturing to automotive to retail as it includes geographical data that can better connect smart cities, IoT solutions, and infrastructure.
  • October 2017 – Oracle launched an autonomous cloud database capable of patching cyber security weaknesses on its own accord. Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud uses machine learning to eliminate human maintenance and error, offering self-driving, self-scaling, and self-repairing database functions.

    Enterprise Resource Planning Market Report Covers the Following Regions US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

    Enterprise Resource Planning Market Dynamics

  • Opportunities

