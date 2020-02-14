2019 to 2025 Global Portable Power Tools Market Research Analysis Report

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Portable Power Tools Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Portable Power Tools market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

A portable power tool is a device that is activated by an electric power source, unlike manual or pneumatic tools. Various types of power tools include electric screwdrivers, hammer drills, and screw guns.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the Portable Power Tools market.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hilti

Koki Holdings

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black and Decker

Techtronic Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Electric Screwdrivers

Hammer Drills

Screw Guns

Other

Segment by Application

Household

Industrial

