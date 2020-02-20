2019 to 2025 Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Research Analysis Report

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 103 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Canoeing – recreational boating activity or paddle sport in which you kneel or sit facing forward in an open or closed-decked canoe, and propel yourself with a single-bladed paddle, under your own power. Kayaking – use of a kayak for moving across water. It is distinguished from canoeing by the sitting position of the paddler and the number of blades on the paddle. A kayak is a boat where the paddler faces forward, legs in front, using a double-bladed paddle. Most kayaks have closed decks.

Increased awareness of a healthy lifestyle and growing number of water sports enthusiasts are the major factors boosting the water sports equipment market in the Americas. The Americas is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. A large number water sporting sites spread across Europe and outdoor sports enthusiasts make it the second-largest revenue contributor to the global water sports equipment market. France and Germany are the major contributors to the market in Europe. APAC is a fast-growing region among all the other geographic regions in the global water sports equipment market. South Korea and Australia are the prime markets for water sports equipment in the region, along with other prominent countries such as Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Singapore.

The global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AIRE

BIC Sport

HYSIDE

NRS

SOTAR

AIRHEAD

Aqua Marina

Ocean Kayak

Malibu Kayaks

Rave Sports

Vanguard Inflatables

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Canoes and Kayaks

Accessories

Segment by Application

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Retailers

