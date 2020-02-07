2019 Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market – Ingenico S.A., NEC Corporation, PAX Technology Limited, MICROS Systems Inc., VeriFone Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The point-of-sale (POS) terminals market has gained significant momentum in recent years due to the ease of use and improved return on investment being offered by these systems. POS terminals have a wide range of applications including payments, printing bills, inventory management, and carrying out loyalty programs across various end-use verticals such as retail, hospitality, and entertainment. Advanced POS systems offer higher reliability and durability as compared to traditional systems such as cash registers.



FREE| Request Sample is Available at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1972500

The higher reliability of modern POS systems leads to significant reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) and this in turn is aiding the growth in demand for POS solutions in small and medium size businesses. Mobile POS (mPOS) terminals have emerged as a contender to replace the current transaction and payment techniques due to its improved features such as mobility and better user experience. Mobile POS allows sales and service industries to conduct financial transactions at customer location, improving customer experience and freeing up valuable space for business. Further, mobile POS terminals have low initial cost as compared to traditional fixed POS terminal systems, leading to increasing demand from small and medium sized businesses. Further, hospitality and retail sector are experiencing significant growth in demand for mPOS solutions, driven by improved return on investment and increased demand for customer analytics features.

The research report on the point-of-sale (POS) terminals market provides detailed analysis of POS systems and helps in understanding the driving forces behind the popularity of these systems across various end-use industries. It also provides an analysis of major sub-segments of the POS market for the years 2016 to 2026. The report includes extensive analysis of the industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market trends. The study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. This research study focuses on market data and insights, including the market value and volume, and growth trends of the POS terminals market. The report provides a thorough analysis of the emerging industry trends and the prevailing state of the market. It offers a comprehensive coverage of the underlying technological and economic factors influencing the POS terminals business. The prevalent competition in the market is identified through market share analysis of key players. Furthermore, the value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report, aiming to provide strategic insight across the supply chain of the POS terminals market. Additionally, the report includes profiles of major market participants for better understanding of their contributions. The company profiles include overview of company, revenue, strategies followed by them for gaining competitive advantage, and recent developments.



View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/pointofsale-pos-terminals-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018-2026-report.html/toc

The report segregates the market based on type, components, industry, and geography. The POS terminals market has been categorized into two types namely, fixed POS terminals, and wireless and mobile POS terminals. Components in the POS terminals market have been categorized into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is further cross segmented into on premise and cloud. The service segment is also categorized as integration, implementation, and consulting services. The study offers a complete understanding of different application sectors of POS terminals. The report includes various applications of POS terminals across industries such as restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, retail, warehouse / distribution, entertainment and others. The report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the POS terminals market in terms of component, type, and industry across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and South America.

Key players in the market have been profiled in the report along with their business strategies and market positions. Companies profiled in this report include Ingenico S.A., NEC Corporation, PAX Technology Limited, MICROS Systems Inc., VeriFone Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd..



Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1972500

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com