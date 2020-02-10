2019 Phoropter Market – In-depth Trends & Forecasts Research by Market Key Players

“Global Phoropter Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Phoropter Market.

Phoropter is a common name for an ophthalmic testing device, also called a refractor. It is commonly used by eye care professionals during an eye examination, and contains different lenses used for refraction of the eye during sight testing, to measure an individual’s refractive error and determine his or her eyeglass prescription. It also is used to measure the patients’ phorias and ductions, which are characteristics of binocularity.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for phoropter in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Phoropter. Increasing of myopia, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on health and personal care,increasing adoption of phoropter will drive growth in China markets.

Globally, the Phoropter industry market is high concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Phoropter is relatively independent than some low-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Topcon, Nidek and Reichert, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Phoropter and related services.

The consumption volume of Phoropter is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Phoropter industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Phoropter is still promising.

The worldwide market for Phoropter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Phoropter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Phoropter Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Topcon

Nidek

Reichert

Zeiss

Rexxam

Essilor

Huvitz

Marco

Luneau Technology

Righton

Takagi Seiko

Ming Sing Optical

Hangzhou Kingfisher

Shanghai Yanke

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Manual Phoropter

Automatic Phoropter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Optical Shops

Hospitals

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Phoropter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Phoropter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Phoropter in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Phoropter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Phoropter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Phoropter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Phoropter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

