2019 Our Vision for The Future of Playgrounds – PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan Inc., Playpower, ELI, Henderson, E.Beckmann, SportsPlay, Childforms

Playground equipment refers to equipment intended for use in the play areas of parks, schools, childcare facilities, institutions, multiple family dwellings, restaurants, resorts, and recreational developments, and other areas of public use.



Scope of the Report:

With the development of social economy and improvement of living standard, the demand of playground equipment constantly increased in these years. In 2017, the global playground equipment market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 44.28% of global playground equipment consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 25.82% global consumption share. At present, this industry is. The major manufacturers of playground equipment including in PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan, Inc., Playpower, ELI, etc. Henderson.

To increase the profitability and competitiveness, playground equipment manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process. While some manufacturers produce particular playground equipment to fit the consumers demands.

The classifications of playground equipment are Monkey Bars, Sandbox, Climbing Equipment, Swings and Slides, etc. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 24.94% of the playground equipment market is Swings and Slides in 2016.

The worldwide market for Playground Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 7400 million US$ in 2024, from 4180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PlayCore

Landscape Structures

Kompan, Inc.

Playpower

ELI

Henderson

E.Beckmann

SportsPlay

Childforms

Kaiqi

ABC-Team

DYNAMO



Market Segment by Type, covers

Monkey Bars

Sandbox

Climbing Equipment

Swings and Slides

Balance Equipment

Motion and Spinning

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Playgrounds

Adult Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Theme Play Systems

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Playground Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Playground Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Playground Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Playground Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Playground Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

…



