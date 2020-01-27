2019 Network Automation and Management Solutions Market Current trends, opportunities, challenges | Arista Networks, Inc., Ansible, Hewlett-Packard Software Company

Network automation is defined as the capability to substitute manual processes with software tools. Software deployed in the data center mechanically configures and provides network resources such as vLANs for new container-based applications. The network services also need to be optimized with the changing IT industry and with the introduction of technologies ranging from server virtualization to public and private clouds with self-service abilities, Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, and containerized applications. OpenFlow-based software defined networking (SDN) provides a flexible network automation and management framework, which makes it possible to develop tools that automate many management tasks that are manually performed.

Get The Sample Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59232

These automation tools reduce network volatility caused due to operator error, decreases operational overhead, and supports emerging IT-as-a-Service and self-service provisioning models. Along with SDN, cloud-based applications can be managed through orchestration and provisioning systems, which is reducing operational overhead while enhancing business agility. Network automation software tracks, normalizes, and systematizes software and configuration changes across globally distributed multi-vendor networks, helping IT operators reduce errors and deliver measurable cost savings through process-driven network automation.

APIs streamline the development process related to automation and building network applications, offering more structure on how data is modeled. The advent of application programming interfaces (APIs) on network devices in order to operate and manage all the devices and to offer machine to machine (M2M) communication is contributing significantly to the adoption of network automation platforms. Furthermore, integration of certain network management software due to technical advancements is contributing significantly to market growth. Advent of Big Data led to the rising demand for data centers. Increasing investments in data centers involves efficient network configuration and management which is expected to fuel the demand for network automation and management platforms.

However, lack of awareness regarding network automation and management tools and budget constraints are expected to limit the expansion of the global market in the coming years. Furthermore, lack of IT infrastructure in developing countries is anticipated to restrain the market. However, network automation and management solutions market offer speed and agility which helps in retrieving data from network devices as per the business demands.

Network automation and management solutions market automatically evaluates and detects network configuration vulnerabilities, variations, and health issues. The global network automation and management solutions market can be segmented based on component, enterprise size, and region. Based on component, the market can be divided into platform and services. Services can be further segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services can be divided into integration, training & support, and consulting services. On the basis of enterprise size, the market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of region, the global network automation and management solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the network automation and management solutions market due to increasing complexity in networks and swift technological advancements that requires highly skilled network management solutions. Large presence of enterprises that adopt the network automation and management platform is also likely to contribute to market growth.

Browse The Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/network-automation-management-solutions-market.html

Various players are entering the network automation and management solutions market. Key players operating in the market include nuPSYS, BMC Software, Inc., Juniper Networks, Nokia Networks, Arista Networks, Inc., Ansible, Hewlett-Packard Software Company, Cisco Inc., AppViewX, and Infoblox. Major players are executing numerous strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, R&D investments, partnerships, production innovation, and others in order to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in December 2017, Juniper Networks introduced Data Center Network Automation Bots which address shortage of highly skilled developers needed to automate complex networks.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.