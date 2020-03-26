2019 Market Research Report on Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Industry

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is valued at 15106.27 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 20603.62million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.96% between 2018 and 2026.

The major players in global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market include

Qualcomm

TI

Dialog

ON Semi

NXP

MediaTek Inc.

Renesas

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

Toshiba

Infineon

Microchip

Maxim

ROHM

Skyworks

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is primarily split into

Voltage Regulators

Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

Battery Management ICs

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Healthcare

Telecom & Networking

Others

