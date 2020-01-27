2019 Latest Developments In Managed Leased Line Services Market | Tata Teleservices Limited, Telstra, ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA ZRT

Leased line is a dedicated link or telecommunication path present between two fixed locations, made accessible for the designated user (company or individual). Leased lines are provided to consumers for internal communication among their business factories/centres/offices located in the same city or different cities, on a point-to-point or network basis. They transfer data, voice, and video and can be used for joining computers, electronic private automatic branch exchange (EPABX), and telephone sets or for creating virtual private network (VPN). These lines are available exclusively to the intended user and are not shared with other users like dial-up lines. Leased lines offer substitute to the usage of local loop unbundled elements or DSL services. Managed leased lines enable local and remote connection among buildings.

The managed leased line services market has witnessed substantial growth In order to capitalize on the trend of managed network services. Managed leased lines handle unlimited data traffic and help in secure data transmission. Managed leased lines enable operators to continuously monitor the connection. Several enterprises across the globe are implementing leased lines in order to have optimized communication with high rate of availability, guaranteed quality, and fast troubleshooting. Managed leased line services market are expected to gain significant traction in the near future due to rising adoption of wholesale services in the telecommunication industry. Furthermore, adoption of managed leased line services in growing significantly due to associated benefits such as faster Internet access, accessibility of bank accounts from anywhere, instant news coverage, etc. However, high cost associated with managed leased line services and lack of awareness of these services are anticipated to limit the growth of the global market in the next few years. Moreover, availability of Ethernet-based carrier and other alternatives is anticipated to restrain the market.

Managed leased lines are capable of carrying any kind of information, ranging from traditional data to voice or video transmission, and help customers engaged with continuous data transfer between locations. The global managed leased line services market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into analog leased lines and digital leased lines. Based on application, the managed leased line services market can be categorized into speech circuits, data circuits, private data network, and international leased circuits. By end-user, the managed leased line services market can be classified into BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), health care, retail, IT & telecom, government, media & entertainment, and others. In terms of region, the global managed leased line services market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the global managed leased line services market as the region is highly receptive toward adopting latest technologies. Managed leased line network offers high level of security as media is exclusively dedicated to a particular subscriber. In India, managed leased line network provides flexibility of offering circuits with speed ranging from mx64 kbps to 2mbps for international principle leased circuits (IPLCs) and Internet leased lines.

A large number of players is venturing into the managed leased line services market. Key players operating in the global market include Swisscom, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Tata Teleservices Limited, Telstra, ANTENNA HUNGÁRIA ZRT, Pacific Internet India Private Limited, and Türk Telekom International. The service providers are focused on communication-intensive customers. They are adopting various growth strategies, such as, mergers & acquisitions, R&D, partnerships, product innovation, etc. to strengthen their market presence.

