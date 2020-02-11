2019 Concrete Fibre Market – In-depth Trends & Forecasts Research by Market Key Players

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Concrete Fibre Market Research Report 2019”.
Fiber-reinforced concrete (FRC) is concrete containing fibrous material which increases its structural integrity. It contains short discrete fibers that are uniformly distributed and randomly oriented.
Concrete fibre market is growing owing to increasing demand form various end-use industries such as building and construction, transport infrastructure and mining and tunnel.
Market Segment by Manufacturers
- Propex
- Sika
- Bekaert
- Fibercon
- Euclid Chemical
- Owens Corning
- Cemex
- ABC Polymer
- BASF
- Nycon
Market Segment by Products/Types
- Synthetic Concrete Fibre
- Glass Concrete Fibre
- Natural Concrete Fibre
- Basalt Fibre Reinforced Concrete
- Steel Concrete Fibre
The worldwide market for Concrete Fibre is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Concrete Fibre in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Applications/End-Users
- Transport Infrastructure
- Mining and Tunnel
- Building and Construction
- Industrial Flooring
Market Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
