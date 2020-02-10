2019 Brake System Industry Report by Major Key Players Depth Research

“Global Brake System Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Brake System Market.

A typical automotive brake system or braking system comprises of a brake device having different components, which are used for slowing or stopping down a vehicle. More precisely, these devices decrease or stop the speed of a moving or rotating body by absorbing kinetic energy mechanically or electrically.

Scope of the Report:

Brake market is segmented on the basis of product into disc brake and drum brake. Disc brake uses a pair of calipers to squeeze against a disc to create friction that reduces the speed of the vehicle in motion whereas the drum brake is a brake in which brake shoe presses against the inside of a drum on the wheels. Disc brakes are preferred in commercial vehicles only in Europe. Elsewhere, Disc brakes are used in passenger vehicles.

Automotive brake system market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of growing automotive industry particularly in developing economies of the world. Furthermore, increasing concerns over safety resulting in government mandates to improve the vehicle safety is expected to drive demand over the next seven years. Growth in the automotive brake industry would primarily be led by the passenger car segment and commercial vehicle segment.

The worldwide market for Brake System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 13000 million US$ in 2024, from 10800 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Brake System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Brake System Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Get a sample of this report

