2019 Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Industry Report by Major Key Players Depth Research

“Global Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market.

This report studies the automotive steering wheel switch market. It used to allow more functions to be controlled without increasing the number of switches on the steering wheel, enabling drivers to select and operate more vehicle functions while keeping their hands on the wheel.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is in the decreasing trend, from 17.1 USD/Unit in 2012 to 15.6 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch includes split and modular, and the proportion of split in 2016 is about 63%.

Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is Passenger Vehicle, and consumption proportion in 2016 is about 78%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Steering Wheel Switch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 1560 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Steering Wheel Switch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

ZF

Delphi

Orman

Alps

Tokai Rika

Valeo

Panasonic

Leopold Kostal

TOYODENSO

Marquardt

LS Automotive

Changjiang Automobile

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Split

Modular

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Steering Wheel Switch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Steering Wheel Switch in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Automotive Steering Wheel Switch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Automotive Steering Wheel Switch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Automotive Steering Wheel Switch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Steering Wheel Switch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

