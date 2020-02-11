2019 Automotive Lidar Sensor Industry Report, by Major Key Players Depth Research

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Automotive Lidar Sensor Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. Lidar (also called LIDAR, LiDAR, and LADAR) is a surveying method that measures distance to a target by illuminating that target with a pulsed laser light, and measuring the reflected pulses with a sensor. Differences in laser return times and wavelengths can then be used to make digital 3D-representations of the target. The name lidar, sometimes considered an acronym of Light Detection and Ranging (sometimes Light Imaging, Detection, And Ranging), was originally a portmanteau of light and radar.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Automotive Lidar Sensor includes Mechanical/Scanning Lidar, Solid State Lidar, and the proportion of Mechanical/Scanning Lidar in 2016 is about 92%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest supplier of Automotive Lidar Sensor, with a production market share nearly 84% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Lidar Sensor, enjoying production market share nearly 11% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Lidar Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Lidar Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

List of Major Manufacturers:

Velodyne

ibeo

Quanergy Systems

Leddartech

Trilumina

Luminar

Phantom Intelligence

Hesai Tech

Leishen

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid State Lidar

Mechanical/Scanning Lidar

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

OEM

Research

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Lidar Sensor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Lidar Sensor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Lidar Sensor in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Lidar Sensor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Lidar Sensor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Lidar Sensor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Lidar Sensor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

