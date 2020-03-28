2019-2025 Report on VPN Services Market by Player, Region, Type, Application, Sales Channel

Global VPN Services Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 VPN Services Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A virtual private network (VPN) safeguards your identity and data on the internet. VPN services utilize different types of protocols to encrypt and transport your data securely. These services are cost-effective and at the same time provide the same level of security offered by private networks.

In 2018, the global VPN Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global VPN Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VPN Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

NordVPN

ZenMate

ExpressVPN

Perimeter 81

Cisco AnyConnect

Hide.me

Norton WiFi Privacy

Speedify

CyberGhost

OEM VPN Unlimited

GooseVPN

VyprVPN

KeepSolid VPN Lite

Trunkspace PrivateVPN

FastestVPN

ButterflyVPN Router

KeepSolid

ZoogVPN

Mullvad

FrootVPN

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Market segment by Application, split into

Students and workers

Security enthusiasts

World travelers

Businesses and websites

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global VPN Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Remote Access VPN

1.4.3 Site-to-Site VPN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global VPN Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Students and workers

1.5.3 Security enthusiasts

1.5.4 World travelers

1.5.5 Businesses and websites

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 VPN Services Market Size

2.2 VPN Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 VPN Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 VPN Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 VPN Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global VPN Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global VPN Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global VPN Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 VPN Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players VPN Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into VPN Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global VPN Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global VPN Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States VPN Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 VPN Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States VPN Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States VPN Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe VPN Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 VPN Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe VPN Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe VPN Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China VPN Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 VPN Services Key Players in China

7.3 China VPN Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China VPN Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan VPN Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 VPN Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan VPN Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan VPN Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia VPN Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 VPN Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia VPN Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia VPN Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India VPN Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 VPN Services Key Players in India

10.3 India VPN Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India VPN Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America VPN Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 VPN Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America VPN Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America VPN Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 NordVPN

12.1.1 NordVPN Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 VPN Services Introduction

12.1.4 NordVPN Revenue in VPN Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 NordVPN Recent Development

12.2 ZenMate

12.2.1 ZenMate Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 VPN Services Introduction

12.2.4 ZenMate Revenue in VPN Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ZenMate Recent Development

12.3 ExpressVPN

12.3.1 ExpressVPN Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 VPN Services Introduction

12.3.4 ExpressVPN Revenue in VPN Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 ExpressVPN Recent Development

12.4 Perimeter 81

12.4.1 Perimeter 81 Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 VPN Services Introduction

12.4.4 Perimeter 81 Revenue in VPN Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Perimeter 81 Recent Development

12.5 Cisco AnyConnect

12.5.1 Cisco AnyConnect Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 VPN Services Introduction

12.5.4 Cisco AnyConnect Revenue in VPN Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cisco AnyConnect Recent Development

12.6 Hide.me

12.6.1 Hide.me Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 VPN Services Introduction

12.6.4 Hide.me Revenue in VPN Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Hide.me Recent Development

12.7 Norton WiFi Privacy

12.7.1 Norton WiFi Privacy Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 VPN Services Introduction

12.7.4 Norton WiFi Privacy Revenue in VPN Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Norton WiFi Privacy Recent Development

12.8 Speedify

12.8.1 Speedify Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 VPN Services Introduction

12.8.4 Speedify Revenue in VPN Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Speedify Recent Development

12.9 CyberGhost

12.9.1 CyberGhost Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 VPN Services Introduction

12.9.4 CyberGhost Revenue in VPN Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 CyberGhost Recent Development

12.10 OEM VPN Unlimited

12.10.1 OEM VPN Unlimited Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 VPN Services Introduction

12.10.4 OEM VPN Unlimited Revenue in VPN Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 OEM VPN Unlimited Recent Development

12.11 GooseVPN

12.12 VyprVPN

12.13 KeepSolid VPN Lite

12.14 Trunkspace PrivateVPN

12.15 FastestVPN

12.16 ButterflyVPN Router

12.17 KeepSolid

12.18 ZoogVPN

12.19 Mullvad

12.20 FrootVPN

Continued….

