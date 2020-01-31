(2019-2025) Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market: – Superior Energy Services, Schlumberger, Oil States International, Weatherford, Olayan, Key Energy Services

Oilfield auxiliary equipment are machines and instruments that are used to supplement the drilling process at oilfields. With a steep decline in the oil prices, the revenue derived from oil industry is anticipated to reduce notably. In such a scenario, the auxiliary oil equipment rental market is expected to receive a boost, as investors would tend to avoid huge long-term investments in infrastructure and oilfield machinery.
This report focuses on the global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
The presence of huge onshore shale reserves in the U.S. and Australia, is likely to boost the demand for onshore oilfields.
In 2017, the global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Superior Energy Services
Schlumberger
Oil States International
Weatherford
Olayan
Key Energy Services
Hoover
Bloomberg Businessweek
Factiva
OneSource
Occidental Petroleum
Total
Shell
BP
Partex
KoGas
Respol
CNPC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Drilling Equipment
Pressure & Flow Control Equipment
Fishing Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
