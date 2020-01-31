(2019-2025) Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market: – Superior Energy Services, Schlumberger, Oil States International, Weatherford, Olayan, Key Energy Services

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Oilfield auxiliary equipment are machines and instruments that are used to supplement the drilling process at oilfields. With a steep decline in the oil prices, the revenue derived from oil industry is anticipated to reduce notably. In such a scenario, the auxiliary oil equipment rental market is expected to receive a boost, as investors would tend to avoid huge long-term investments in infrastructure and oilfield machinery.



This report focuses on the global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The presence of huge onshore shale reserves in the U.S. and Australia, is likely to boost the demand for onshore oilfields.

In 2017, the global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Superior Energy Services

Schlumberger

Oil States International

Weatherford

Olayan

Key Energy Services

Hoover

Bloomberg Businessweek

Factiva

OneSource

Occidental Petroleum

Total

Shell

BP

Partex

KoGas

Respol

CNPC



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drilling Equipment

Pressure & Flow Control Equipment

Fishing Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

