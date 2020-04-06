2019-2025 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Industry

Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) is defined as an integrated, holistic approach to organisation-wide governance, risk and compliance ensuring that an organisation acts ethically correct and in accordance with its risk appetite, internal policies and external regulations through the alignment of strategy, processes, technology and people, thereby improving efficiency and effectiveness.

This report focuses on the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Dell (RSA Security)

SAP

Oracle

Software AG

LogicManager

Riskonnect

ACL GRC

SAI Global

MetricStream

SAS Institue

Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)

Sword Active Risk

Check Point Software

MEGA International

Resolver

Lockpath

ProcessGene

Aravo

ReadiNow

LogicGate

Reciprocity ZenGRC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

