2019-2025 Artificial Intelligence Market analysis report with Leading players, Applications and Major Types AI Technologies, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing

Artificial Intelligence Market

The Artificial Intelligence market is entering a dynamic phase of growth where adoption in the enterprise sector continues unabated, but there are questions emerging within research and academic circles about whether the technologies fueling the Artificial Intelligence revolution, particularly deep learning, might be hitting a bottleneck.

Scope of the Report:



The recent controversy surrounding Facebook and data privacy, Artificial Intelligence safety and ability Artificial Intelligence with Uber’s self-driving car fatality, or questions about authenticity and the power of generative algorithms to create fake images and video, are all issues that highlight the risks and challenges facing Artificial Intelligence in 2018. The challenges are to be expected as we move from a hype phase into a reality phase as part of the cycle of Artificial Intelligence market development. Tractica sees these challenges as part of the maturity curve for Artificial Intelligence, where the next few years will see a sobering of expectations, while the momentum around use cases and applications continues to build.

This Study converges on the top players in the global Artificial Intelligence market:

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers , North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers, AI Technologies, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Machine Reasoning, Strong AI



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into, Telecommunications, Internet Services, Advertising, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail

This growth is evidenced in Tractica’s most recent update to the firm’s AI market forecasts model, which is built upon a taxonomy of 294 real-world use cases for AI, distributed across 30 different industry sectors. Compared to 6 months ago, Tractica sees continued growth in use cases, adding 28 new use cases in this iteration of the model. Telecommunications, consumer (internet services), advertising, healthcare, automotive, and retail are some of the big industry verticals that will lead in AI adoption.

The report firstly introduced the Artificial Intelligence basics: Definitions, segment classifications, outlook and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, company profile analysis, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Moreover, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Some of the major questions are answered:

The global Artificial Intelligence Market report covers the valuable data useful for the estimation of the market and comprehensive figures of the key players along with their growth estimation in the upcoming period. The report implements various elements to process the industry data. The global industry report presents the factors, such as gross margin, consumption, production, export, cost, growth rate, share, size and capacity utilization, impacting on the global Artificial Intelligence Market.