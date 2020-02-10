2019-2024 Global Isosorbide Industry by Analysis, Research Metadata, Forecasts

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Isosorbide Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. Isosorbide is one kind of diol which is made by dehydrating from the sorbitol (starch derivatives). It can be used in the region of the pharmaceutical, chemical industry and so on.

Scope of the Report:

So far, only a few players entered into the Isosorbide industry for the high technology obstacles. Roquette is the largest supplier for Isosorbide, which takes up more than 60% in production. As is reported, the company has expanded the capacity of about 20000 MT for Isosorbide in 2015; as a result, Roquette will reinforce its position as world leader in isosorbide. For other suppliers, Chinese corporation Jinan Yu Teng occupies the largest market share in China.

Isosorbide is famous for the intermediates materials or API in plastic and pharmaceuticals industry. For the strong development of relevant pharmaceuticals industry, demand of Isosorbide will be strong as well. For another, because of the high concentration of Isosorbide industy, those who cannot get sufficient supply from local companies will rely on import. As is investigated, demand growth rate of Isosorbide will be 10% in the following years.

The worldwide market for Isosorbide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Isosorbide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

List of Major Manufacturers:

Roquette

SK Holdings

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

ADM

Novaphene

Yu Teng

Hongbaifeng

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Plastics and Polymers

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Isosorbide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Isosorbide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Isosorbide in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Isosorbide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Isosorbide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Isosorbide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Isosorbide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

