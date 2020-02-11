2019-2024 Carbide Tipped Needle Holders Market Report (Status and Outlook)

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Carbide Tipped Needle Holders Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. Carbide Tipped Needle Holders is a kind of surgical operation instruments and it is one of the Needle Holders. Carbide Tipped Needle Holder has a tip which is made by carbide. It is usually used by doctors and surgeons to hold a suturing needle for closing wounds during suturing and surgical procedures.

Scope of the Report:

At present, this product mainly produced in European, of which Germany is the largest producer, and also the largest exporter. Production of Carbide Needle Holders in European has exceeded 65%.

Currently impeding the industry in China to play a major role in world market is the carbide and carbide Needle Holders technology is not mature enough, leading Chinese producer did not have enough competitive in the international market, they can only rely on low Prices, which hurt the enthusiasm of Chinese manufacturers and business profit.

The worldwide market for Carbide Tipped Needle Holders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.5% over the next five years, will reach 41 million US$ in 2024, from 21 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Carbide Tipped Needle Holders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

List of Major Manufacturers:

B.Braun

LAWTON

August Reuchlen GmbH

JandJ Instruments

Hu-Friedy

Towne Brothers

Serrations

Stille

MEDICON eG

Baxter

Marina Medical

Beck Instruments

Instrumed International

QSA Surgical

Shanghai Medical Devices Group

Changsha Tiantian Dental Equipemnt

Market Segment by Type, covers

Narrow Straight Jaws

Fine Straight Jaws

Wide Straight Jaws

Micro Straight Jaws

Screw Lock With Spring Handle

Curved Jaws

Serrated Jaws

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Surgical Operation

Dental Operation

Veterinary Surgery

Others

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Carbide Tipped Needle Holders product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Carbide Tipped Needle Holders, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Carbide Tipped Needle Holders in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Carbide Tipped Needle Holders competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Carbide Tipped Needle Holders breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Carbide Tipped Needle Holders market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Carbide Tipped Needle Holders sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

