2018 Unified Communication and Collaboration Market : Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Report Title: Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Unified Communication and Collaboration Market report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments.

Overview of Unified Communication and Collaboration Market :

This report focuses on the global Unified Communication and Collaboration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Communication and Collaboration development in United States, Europe and China.Unified communications and collaboration (UCC)Â describes the combination of communications and collaboration technologies. Until recently, enterprise collaboration vendors were fairly distinct from those for enterprise communications, with software companies like Microsoft and IBM dominating the former and telephony and networking vendors comprising the latter. However, this distinction has become blurred because Microsoft and IBM offer voice and telephony features and vendors like Cisco have moved into the collaboration market.The rising demand for virtualized communications is expected to aid in the strong growth of this market during the forecast period. Recently, it has been observed that many vendors in the market are introducing virtualization software support in their telephony and UC&C portfolios. Virtualization can address the issue of running virtualized voice and videos in data centers. It can also assist companies in increasing the number of mobile devices and virtual desktops that are hosted on each data center server. Therefore, an increase in the demand for mobile virtualization will aid in the strong growth of this market during the predicted period.The Americas dominated this market and is anticipated to retain its dominating hold over the market until 2025 owing to the recent increase in mobility and the explosion of smart mobile devices due to the consumerization of IT.In 2017, the global Unified Communication and Collaboration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The research covers the current market size of the Unified Communication and Collaboration market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, 8×8, Aastra Technologies, Huawei, BroadSoft, Damovo, Dell, Genesys, HPE, Juniper Networks, Logitech International, Orange, Polycom, Verizon

Major classifications are as follows:

Enterprise Collaboration

Enterprise Telephony

Contact Center Major applications are as follows:

Collaboration

Telephone

Unified Messaging

Conferencing