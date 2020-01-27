2018 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market : Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Report Title: Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market provides a detailed analysis of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

Overview of Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market :

This report focuses on the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.Land mobile radio system (LMRS), also called public land mobile radio or private land mobile radio, is a wireless communications system intended for use by terrestrial users in vehicles (mobiles) or on foot (portables).Land mobile radio (LMR) systems are independent or connected wireless communication systems. Although primarily designed for military purposes, these systems are also used in fire and police departments, emergency services, and other first responder organizations, in addition to companies that possess a vast fleet of vehicles or an expansive network field staff. The expansion of LTE networks has driven the demand for LTE-integrated LMR systems, thereby spurring the overall LMR systems market. Moreover, the growing importance of efficient mission-critical operations has driven the demand for advanced LMR systems.In 2017, the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The research covers the current market size of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

Airbus DS Communications (USA), Cobham AvComm (UK), DAMM Cellular Systems A/S (Denmark), EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (USA), ETELM (France), Harris Corporation (USA), Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. (China), ICOM America Inc. (USA), JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation (USA), Midland Radio Corporation (USA), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA), Nokia Networks (Finland), Raytheon Company (USA), RELM Wireless Corporation (USA), Sepura Plc (UK), PowerTrunk Inc. (USA), Simoco (UK), Tait Ltd. (New Zealand), Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (USA), Vertex Standard LMR, Inc. (Japan)

