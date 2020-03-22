2018-2025 Super Absorbent Polymer Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

In this report, the Super Absorbent Polymer market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Super Absorbent Polymer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

This report studies the Super Absorbent Polymer market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Super Absorbent Polymer market by product type and application/end industries.

The global Super Absorbent Polymer market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Super Absorbent Polymer.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Super Absorbent Polymer in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States market, including

Nippon Shokubhai

BASF

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika

LG Chemical

Sanyo Chemical

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Danson Technology

Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical

Weilong Polymer Material

Demi

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Others

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence

Feminine Hygiene

Agriculture Products

Others

