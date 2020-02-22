2018-2025 Loyalty Management Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Loyalty Management Industry

This report focuses on the global Loyalty Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Loyalty Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M USD in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.

In 2017, the global Loyalty Management market size was 1990 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6960 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.9% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Aimia Inc

SAP SE

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Fidelity Information Services

Bond Brand Loyalty

Brierley+Partners

ICF International, Inc.

Kobie Marketing, Inc.

Tibco Software

Comarch

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Channel Loyalty

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer Goods & Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Loyalty Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Loyalty Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

