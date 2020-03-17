2018-2025 Global Yerba Mate Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast

Global Yerba Mate Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Yerba Mate Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Yerba Mate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Yerba Mate market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Yerba Mate has the “strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate” all in one beverage. Of the six commonly used stimulants in the world: coffee, tea, kola nut, cocoa and guarana, yerba mate triumphs as the most balanced, delivering both energy and nutrition.

The origins of yerba mate come from the Guaraní natives, who used its leaves as a drink, cult and currency in their exchanges with other prehistoric cultures. Yerba mate is consumed by thousands of people in different countries around the world because of its nutritional properties and variety in the ways of consumption for the time being.

Since yerba mate cultivation is concentrated in only three countries in the world: Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. This determines that South America becomes the largest production and consumption region. In 2015, South America consumed about 328226 MT of yerba mate, accounting for about 86.98% consumption share globally.

Besides, Argentina is the largest exporting country of yerba mate in the world currently with more than 30000 MT export volume yearly. Syria is the largest export destination of Argentina yerba mate, which holds more than 60% export market of Argentina yerba mate.

With more and more people realize the benefits of yerba mate, the global yerba mate market keeps increasing in the recent few years. The consumption volume of yerba mate increased from 349351 MT in 2011 to 377377 MT in 2015 globally, with the GACR of 1.95% .

Since Argentina has an absolute dominant place in the yerba mate industry, the fluctuations of yerba mate price in the regions has been the market reference for the world. Actually, The National Institution of Yerba Mate has been pricing for yerba mate raw material and yerba mate in the recent years periodically to promote the industry development in the recent years.

The global Yerba Mate market is valued at 1350 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Las Marías

Amanda

Andresito

Molinos

Canarias

La Tranquera

Playadito

Santo Pipó

Lauro Raatz

Barão

Aguantadora

Kraus Yerba Mate

CBSe

Romance

Rosamonte

Selecta

La Virginia

Triunfo

Mate Factor

Wisdom Natural

ECOTEAS

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Normal

Organic

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

50 age

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Yerba Mate sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Yerba Mate manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yerba Mate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Yerba Mate Manufacturers

Yerba Mate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Yerba Mate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Yerba Mate market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Yerba Mate Market Research Report 2018

1 Yerba Mate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Yerba Mate

1.2 Yerba Mate Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Yerba Mate Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Yerba Mate Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Normal

1.2.4 Organic

1.3 Global Yerba Mate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Yerba Mate Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 50 age

1.4 Global Yerba Mate Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Yerba Mate Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Yerba Mate (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Yerba Mate Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Yerba Mate Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Yerba Mate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Yerba Mate Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Yerba Mate Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Yerba Mate Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Yerba Mate Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Yerba Mate Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Yerba Mate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Yerba Mate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Yerba Mate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Yerba Mate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Yerba Mate Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Yerba Mate Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Yerba Mate Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Yerba Mate Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Yerba Mate Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Yerba Mate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Yerba Mate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Yerba Mate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Yerba Mate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Yerba Mate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Yerba Mate Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Yerba Mate Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Yerba Mate Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Yerba Mate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Yerba Mate Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Yerba Mate Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Yerba Mate Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Yerba Mate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Yerba Mate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Yerba Mate Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Las Marías

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Yerba Mate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Las Marías Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Amanda

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Yerba Mate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Amanda Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Andresito

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Yerba Mate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Andresito Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Molinos

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Yerba Mate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Molinos Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Canarias

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Yerba Mate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Canarias Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 La Tranquera

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Yerba Mate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 La Tranquera Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Playadito

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Yerba Mate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Playadito Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Santo Pipó

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Yerba Mate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Santo Pipó Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Lauro Raatz

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Yerba Mate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Lauro Raatz Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Barão

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Yerba Mate Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Barão Yerba Mate Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Aguantadora

7.12 Kraus Yerba Mate

7.13 CBSe

7.14 Romance

7.15 Rosamonte

7.16 Selecta

7.17 La Virginia

7.18 Triunfo

7.19 Mate Factor

7.20 Wisdom Natural

7.21 ECOTEAS

8 Yerba Mate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Yerba Mate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Yerba Mate

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Yerba Mate Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Yerba Mate Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

Continued…….

