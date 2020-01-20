2018-2025 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Industry
This report focuses on the global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
In its basic form, “energy as a service” is the idea that an outside service company guarantees a building’s future energy costs. If the building uses more energy than predicted, the service company is responsible for the difference. But if the building uses less energy than contracted, the service company profits. From the building owner’s perspective, it’s a way to manage overhead electricity costs that fluctuate by time-of-day rates and demand peaks, and fossil fuel costs that fluctuate throughout the year. For the service company, it is a way to be creative in energy supply and management, and an incentive for efficiency improvement.
The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018 and is the fastest growing market from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as increased energy consumption, government mandates on energy efficiency, and rising influx of renewable sources in the energy mix are driving the EaaS market in the North American region.
In 2017, the global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
WGL Energy Services
Engie
Bernhard Energy Solutions
Enel X
Edison Energy
Solarus
Ørsted
Smartwatt
Contemporary Energy Solutions
EDF Renewable Energy
GE
Siemens
Enertika
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Generation
Operation & Maintenance
Energy efficiency & optimization
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Generation
1.4.3 Operation & Maintenance
1.4.4 Energy efficiency & optimization
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Size
2.2 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 WGL Energy Services
12.1.1 WGL Energy Services Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 WGL Energy Services Revenue in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 WGL Energy Services Recent Development
12.2 Engie
12.2.1 Engie Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Engie Revenue in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Engie Recent Development
12.3 Bernhard Energy Solutions
12.3.1 Bernhard Energy Solutions Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 Bernhard Energy Solutions Revenue in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bernhard Energy Solutions Recent Development
12.4 Enel X
12.4.1 Enel X Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Enel X Revenue in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Enel X Recent Development
12.5 Edison Energy
12.5.1 Edison Energy Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 Edison Energy Revenue in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Edison Energy Recent Development
12.6 Solarus
12.6.1 Solarus Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Solarus Revenue in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Solarus Recent Development
12.7 Ørsted
12.7.1 Ørsted Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Ørsted Revenue in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ørsted Recent Development
12.8 Smartwatt
12.8.1 Smartwatt Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 Smartwatt Revenue in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Smartwatt Recent Development
12.9 Contemporary Energy Solutions
12.9.1 Contemporary Energy Solutions Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Introduction
12.9.4 Contemporary Energy Solutions Revenue in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Contemporary Energy Solutions Recent Development
12.10 EDF Renewable Energy
12.10.1 EDF Renewable Energy Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Introduction
12.10.4 EDF Renewable Energy Revenue in Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 EDF Renewable Energy Recent Development
12.11 GE
12.12 Siemens
12.13 Enertika
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Continued…..
